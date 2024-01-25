Atos wins contract from EETT in Greece

January 25, 2024 at 05:55 am EST Share

Atos announces that its Eviden business line is to collaborate with EETT, the Greek national regulatory authority for the provision of electronic communications services and networks, related facilities and services, and postal services.



The EETT selected Eviden's state-of-the-art SkyMon solution in an open international tender to set up a pioneering satellite monitoring station. The contract price is nearly 5.7 million euros, including VAT.



'With SkyMon, we provide a state-of-the-art digital solution using proven, advanced AI and Cloud solutions', said Bruno Milard, Vice President, Head of Aerospace and Defense Electronics, Eviden.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.