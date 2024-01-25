Atos wins contract from EETT in Greece
The EETT selected Eviden's state-of-the-art SkyMon solution in an open international tender to set up a pioneering satellite monitoring station. The contract price is nearly 5.7 million euros, including VAT.
'With SkyMon, we provide a state-of-the-art digital solution using proven, advanced AI and Cloud solutions', said Bruno Milard, Vice President, Head of Aerospace and Defense Electronics, Eviden.
