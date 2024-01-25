Press Release

Eviden and Microsoft forge five-year global strategic partnership to accelerate Cloud & AI strategies, and boost industry transformation

Five-year agreement expected to drive $2.8B USD Cloud Services business for Eviden by 2028

Rapid upskilling of Eviden’s 50,000+ employees with 16,000+ new Microsoft certifications over the next five years

Co-create and launch GenAI-enabled industry solutions across four prioritized industries, accelerated through joint co-innovation centers globally





Paris, France – January 25, 2024 – Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data, and security, and Microsoft today announced a five-year strategic partnership that significantly expands their existing collaboration with new and innovative Microsoft Cloud and AI-powered solutions for industries. This announcement is part of Eviden’s overall partnership & alliance strategy to reinforce and reshape its global partnership network by strengthening its existing partner relationships and fostering new ones.

The partnership between Microsoft and Eviden marks a significant milestone in their shared vision to drive digital transformation and empower businesses with advanced technologies. Under this strategic partnership, both companies will co-develop and deploy transformative Data & AI, Copilot, and cloud transformation solutions. By combining Microsoft's expertise in cloud computing and industry-leading technology stack with Eviden's deep domain expertise and customer-centric approach, this collaboration will deliver tailored and innovative solutions to address the complex challenges today’s enterprises face.

Both organizations are committed to driving an additional $2.8B in Cloud Service Business for Eviden over the next five years. This will be accomplished through co-developing accelerators for joint go-to-market activities in key industries such as Financial Services, Automotive, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Health Care, Life Sciences, and Public Sector. Eviden and Microsoft will accelerate targeted go-to-market activities with both organizations investing in co-innovation, building Prioritized Offerings with Eviden’s Global Delivery Centers, Centre of Excellence, and world-class talent.

Co-innovation Centers

Eviden and Microsoft will launch multiple co-innovation Industry Hubs, accelerating advanced research and the co-development of GenAI-enabled industry solutions across Financial Services, Automotive, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Health Care, Life Sciences, and the Public Sector, leveraging Eviden’s expertise in Machine Learning (ML), AI and Azure OpenAI Service as previously announced in November. Eviden commits to using Microsoft Azure to build and accelerate the development of these industry solutions.

Six Strategic Areas & Prioritized Offerings

Further to the partnership expansion, Eviden and Microsoft will continue to focus on offering innovative solutions for customers in six strategic areas, below, where the two companies have already shown success with joint marquee customers.

Data & AI Innovation : Accelerate the shift to Cloud Apps powered by GenAI Launchpad and Copilot adoption.

: Accelerate the shift to Cloud Apps powered by GenAI Launchpad and Copilot adoption. Cloud Services : Eviden DevSecOps framework helps accelerate IT application transformation with security and sustainability, while adding agility and reducing cloud spend with FinOps to deliver transformative business value.

: Eviden DevSecOps framework helps accelerate IT application transformation with security and sustainability, while adding agility and reducing cloud spend with FinOps to deliver transformative business value. Application Infrastructure & Innovation : Migrate & Modernize legacy customers with Rapid migration and application innovation accelerators.

: Migrate & Modernize legacy customers with Rapid migration and application innovation accelerators. Business Applications : Modernize & Innovate applications and new solutions across AI via Power Platform and D365.

: Modernize & Innovate applications and new solutions across AI via Power Platform and D365. Security : As a Worldwide leader in Cybersecurity Services, Eviden will accelerate security adoption with AIsaac (MDR) and other Microsoft technologies.

: As a Worldwide leader in Cybersecurity Services, Eviden will accelerate security adoption with AIsaac (MDR) and other Microsoft technologies. Accelerating SAP Transformation: Built on 14+ years of partnership between SAP, Eviden, and Microsoft, and strengthened by Eviden’s in-house global adoption experience of SAP S/4HANA®, a core component of RISE with SAP, and the migration of its internal SAP systems to Microsoft Azure.

Delivery and Centre of Excellence (CoE)

Eviden will strengthen its global delivery centers and CoE (Center of Excellence) by upskilling and training its 50,000+ employees globally with 16,000+ new Microsoft certifications over the next five years. Eviden will also invest by expanding its Microsoft Business with 50+ dedicated sales, solution architects, and enablement teams across priority countries, which include North America, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, and Switzerland.

Carlo d’Asaro Biondo, Group General Manager in Charge of Business Operations & Eviden CEO, said, “I’m extremely pleased to announce this global partnership with Eviden and Microsoft, one of the world’s leaders in Artificial Intelligence and especially in GenAI. This partnership exemplifies a shared commitment to drive innovation, and by combining our respective strengths, we will empower organizations to optimize the use of data and AI to deliver exceptional value and thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital and cloud landscape. This further strengthens Atos Group’s partnership with Microsoft, coming in addition to the extended collaboration on Digital Workplace with Atos’ Tech Foundations business line, announced in November.”

Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft said “Organizations today are seeking to apply generative AI responsibly and securely to help them solve their most pressing business challenges. I am pleased to expand our collaboration with Eviden—a leading digital transformation partner—to deliver innovative AI solutions built upon the Microsoft Cloud and Azure OpenAI Service. Together, we will help customers across industries realize the full potential of their data to unlock business growth and accelerate AI transformation.”

For more information - https://page.eviden.com/microsoft

***

About Eviden1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 53,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laura Fau – laura.fau@atos.net – +33 (0) 6 73 64 04 18

1Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion. Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2023.

Attachment