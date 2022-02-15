Log in
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
France opens new business campus to tackle cyberattacks

02/15/2022 | 02:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Le Maire presents government 2022 budget in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France is grouping the country's top cybersecurity experts in Paris' business district of La Defense, bringing together startups and household names to tackle the scourge of hacking, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Cyberattacks have become the number one worry of the world's top company executives, according to a survey by PwC, and their growing number and sophistication could undermine the country's sovereignty, French leaders say.

"France ... doesn't want to depend on foreigners," Le Maire said at the inauguration of the venue. "It wants to be independent in advanced technologies."

The project has drawn inspiration from a similar set up in Israel, CyberSpark, which has served as a model for Michel Van Den Berghe, the head of France's Campus Cyber.

The campus will be a base for cyber startups and experts from some of country's biggest listed companies such as LVMH, L'Oreal and largest banks.

"For a startup, to be in the same building as the biggest companies that could put their solutions in their catalogue, it's a great accelerator," Van Den Berghe said.

Campus Cyber can host 1,800 people. It is run by a company that is 44% owned and funded by the French state, with the rest of the capital divided among about 90 organisations, including country's leading companies in the field: Orange, defence company Thales, software maker Sopra Steria and IT consulting firms Atos and Capgemini.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Alison Williams)

By Mathieu Rosemain


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATOS SE 0.33% 33.33 Real-time Quote.-11.15%
CAPGEMINI SE -3.29% 186.75 Real-time Quote.-10.39%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 3.58% 694 Real-time Quote.-7.84%
ORANGE 0.06% 10.888 Real-time Quote.15.61%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP -0.91% 153.2 Real-time Quote.-1.84%
THALES 1.42% 84.24 Real-time Quote.11.04%
Financials
Sales 2021 10 859 M 12 338 M 12 338 M
Net income 2021 -857 M -974 M -974 M
Net Debt 2021 1 161 M 1 319 M 1 319 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,05x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 3 672 M 4 172 M 4 172 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 96 161
Free-Float 88,4%
Managers and Directors
Rodolphe Belmer Director
Uwe Stelter Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE-11.15%4 151
ACCENTURE PLC-21.33%206 114
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.12%182 490
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.63%116 719
INFOSYS LIMITED-10.89%93 157
SNOWFLAKE INC.-14.06%89 173