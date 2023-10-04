His appointment is effective as of Wednesday, the company said.
(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
(Reuters) - French IT firm Atos said on Wednesday it appointed Yves Bernaert as its new chief executive officer.
His appointment is effective as of Wednesday, the company said.
