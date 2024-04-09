April 9 (Reuters) - France will grant a 50 million euros ($54 million) loan to struggling IT consulting group Atos to aid its refinancing, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said on Tuesday.

The loan will give the state a stronger say over strategic activities at the firm that specializes in spy-to-AI assets deemed strategic by the French government, the ministry said in a statement, after Atos laid out the parameters for its refinancing plan.

"This loan ... will be accompanied by the issuance of a preference share to the French government, giving it a greater say in these strategic assets," it said. ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Reporting by Augustin Turpin and Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)