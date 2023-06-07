Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AtoS SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:36 2023-06-06 am EDT
14.46 EUR   -1.16%
01:45aFrench company Atos sees sales at loss-making unit Tech Foundations to hit bottom in 2024
RE
01:31aTech Foundations Highlights Plan to Refocus, Recover and Rebound, and Upgrades Mid-Term Ambitions
GL
06/06Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E913604
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French company Atos sees sales at loss-making unit Tech Foundations to hit bottom in 2024

06/07/2023 | 01:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French IT consulting firm Atos

PARIS (Reuters) - Atos, the struggling French IT consulting firm that is planning to split up into two listed entities, said it expected sales at its loss-making unit Tech Foundations to hit the bottom in 2024.

The firm, which will hold an investor day later in the day, said that Tech Foundations - which regroups Atos' IT consulting legacy activities - would generate around 5 billion euros ($5.34 billion) in 2024 and grow from there, two years earlier than what it announced in 2022.

Tech Foundations' operating margin is expected to reach between 6% and 8% in 2026, while free cash flow before interest and tax is expected to turn positive in 2025.

($1 = 0.9359 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 11 044 M 11 804 M 11 804 M
Net income 2023 -335 M -358 M -358 M
Net Debt 2023 1 806 M 1 930 M 1 930 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,26x
Yield 2023 0,83%
Capitalization 1 585 M 1 694 M 1 694 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 110 797
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,46 €
Average target price 12,65 €
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE60.40%1 694
ACCENTURE PLC15.44%194 537
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.75%143 290
SIEMENS AG22.15%134 147
IBM-5.82%120 489
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.47%89 540
