Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AtoS SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-09-29 am EDT
8.652 EUR   +10.64%
12:06pFrench tech company Atos rejects bid interest valued at $4.1 billion for its Evidian arm
RE
11:54aAtos Board Rejects $4 Billion Approach for Big Data/Cybersecurity Business
MT
11:00aStatement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French tech company Atos rejects bid interest valued at $4.1 billion for its Evidian arm

09/29/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Eurosatory international defence and security exhibition in Villepinte

PARIS (Reuters) - French technology consultancy company Atos, whose shares have slumped on scepticism over its restructuring plan, said it had rejected expressions of interest from rival 'onepoint' and UK private equity fund ICG in Atos' Evidian unit.

Atos said the company 'onepoint' and ICG had sent it an unsolicited letter of intent related to the potential acquisition of Atos' Evidian business for an indicative enterprise value of 4.2 billion euros ($4.1 billion).

"Following the thorough examination of this preliminary and non-binding mark of interest, and upon the recommendation of its ad hoc committee, the board of directors has convened and unanimously concluded that it is not in the interest of the company and its stakeholders," said Atos.

"The board of directors has therefore decided not to proceed," added Atos.

Former CEO Rodolphe Belmer announced in June that he would leave Atos just as the group presented a plan to split up into two groups, with the aim of spinning off and combining its most lucrative assets, including its cybersecurity division BDS.

The company has since secured financing for the turnaround plan but many investors have continued to unload the shares.

Atos shares closed up 10.6% on Sept 29 but the stock remains down by around 77 percent so far in 2022.

($1 = 1.0219 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Marc Angrand/Jean-Stephane Brosse/Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATOS SE 10.64% 8.652 Real-time Quote.-79.09%
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC -5.25% 953.2 Delayed Quote.-54.15%
All news about ATOS SE
12:06pFrench tech company Atos rejects bid interest valued at $4.1 billion for its Evidian ar..
RE
11:54aAtos Board Rejects $4 Billion Approach for Big Data/Cybersecurity Business
MT
11:00aStatement
GL
09/27Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E863170
PU
09/26Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E862944
PU
09/26Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E862975
PU
09/23Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E862619
PU
09/23Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E862605
PU
09/23Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E862598
PU
09/23Terma A/S agreed to acquire Satellite ground testing business from Atos SE.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATOS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 062 M 10 668 M 10 668 M
Net income 2022 -432 M -416 M -416 M
Net Debt 2022 1 755 M 1 692 M 1 692 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,94x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 866 M 835 M 835 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,82 €
Average target price 13,09 €
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE-79.09%835
ACCENTURE PLC-36.82%165 683
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-18.80%135 891
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.93%96 327
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.12%71 573
SNOWFLAKE INC.-48.68%55 611