PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Atos on Monday said it needed 1.1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in cash to fund its businesses over the 2024-25 period, compared with 600 million euros in a previous estimate.

The company also confirmed it received a non-binding letter of intent from the French state to acquire the company's business deemed strategic, with an indicative enterprise valuation between 700 million and 1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Inti Landauro)