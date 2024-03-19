Press Release

Market update

End of the discussions with Airbus regarding BDS potential sale

FY 2023 earnings release rescheduled in the near future

Paris, March 19, 2024

Atos announces it has been informed by Airbus that discussions related to the sale of its BDS (Big Data & Security) business will not proceed.

Atos is analysing the resulting situation and actively evaluating strategic alternatives that will take into consideration the sovereign imperatives of the French state.

Consequently, the Company is rescheduling its 2023 earnings release in the near future in order to evaluate strategic options.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

