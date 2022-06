Renault Group and Atos launch a unique service to collect large-scale manufacturing data and accelerate Industry 4.0

A strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize a unique technolog y solution to collect and analyze manufacturing data on a large scale .





A new step towards industry digit ali zation by improving the operational performance of manufacturing equipment: helping to enable better productivity , fewer defects, and lower energy consumption.





This collaboration leverages Renault Group’s expertise and experience in the digital transformation of its manufacturing activities as well as capitalizing on Atos’ expertise as a key player in manufacturing digital transformation and consulting.





Boulogne-Billancourt and Paris, June 28, 2022 – Renault Group and Atos launch ID@scale (Industrial Data @ Scale), a new service for industrial data collection to support manufacturing companies in their digital journey towards Industry 4.0. “ID@S” (Industrial Data @ Scale) will allow manufacturers to collect and structure data from industrial equipment at scale to improve operational excellence and product quality. Developed by the car manufacturer and already in operation within its factories, ID@scale is now industrialized, modularized and commercialized by the digital leader Atos.

Throughout the production process, manufacturers generate a phenomenal amount of data. In more cases than not, data is underutilized, owing to its diversity and lack of standardization as well as operator time shortages. By deploying ID@S, manufacturers will now be able to collect data from a wide range of manufacturing facilities (diverse suppliers, generations, global location, firmware updates, etc.) in a standardized and effective way, then contextualized and made available in the cloud. As a result, the data corrects and scales up production processes and product quality with immediate effect. Easy access to standardized data via simple to use analytical tools and dashboards facilitates and accelerates the deployment of many kinds of use cases (production, maintenance, quality, and energies, etc.), including net zero benefits. Additionally, with ID@scale, manufacturers can target significant energy consumption benefits by monitoring and optimizing energy consumed on production lines.

As part of the company’s digital transformation strategy, Renault Group’s IT, digital and engineering teams have developed this solution to capture data from its manufacturing facilities. For each type of manufacturing process, data is collected and structured in a standardized way, enabling a variety of use cases across manufacturing, engineering, quality, CSR, logistics, etc. to be addressed. Today, this solution is deployed on a large scale across twenty-two plants within Renault Group. More than 7,500 pieces of equipment are connected, with standardized data models representing over 50 different manufacturing processes from screwdriving to aluminum injection, including car frame welding, machining, painting, stamping, in addition to new manufacturing processes for electric motors and batteries. Renault Group is already saving 80 million euros per year and aims to deploy this solution across the remainder of its 35 plants, connecting over 22,000 pieces of equipment, by 2023 to generate savings of 200 million euros per year.

As a leader in the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, Atos is strengthening and industrializing Renault's solution through its combined technology portfolio, services, and consulting expertise. The ID@scale service benefits from Atos' Edge to Cloud offering, enabling real-time analysis of large volumes of complex industrial data while securing it from the Edge to Cloud platforms, as well as optimizing the inference of the most complex artificial intelligence models thanks to its Bull Sequana Edge server range. The service, which will continue to evolve, is suitable for all types of environments, whatever the industry sector, and deploys the solution "as a service" anywhere in the world. Finally, the partnership is supported by the Group's Consulting and Services teams to market, deploy, and support the "as a service" solution worldwide, enabling rapid and agile deployment of new connectivity, data models, analytics, and insights for a customer within a few weeks.

“Renault Group has developed a unique technology solution to collect large-scale manufacturing data to improved performance of our production tools and therefore the quality of our vehicles. Today, we are pleased to announce a new milestone. Through our collaboration with Atos, we will go one step further in commercializing our expertise as we support manufacturing sector organizations in the scale-up of their digital transformation. This marks a new step in Renault Group’s digital transformation and innovation capacity,” said Jose-Vicente de los Mozos, EVP Group Industry, Renault Group.

“In a market with no equivalent solution, Atos modularizes and enhances Renault Group’s initial solution for all manufacturing sectors, on a worldwide basis. By joining forces, Atos and Renault Group are enabling organizations to effectively collect data from their plants to leverage information on a large-scale basis and successfully scale-up and accelerate their digital manufacturing transformation.” said Rakesh Khanna, Head of Digital, Atos.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.9 million vehicles in 2020. It employs more than 170,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centered on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

