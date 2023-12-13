Official ATOS SE press release

Paris, France - December 13, 2023 - Atos has taken note of the announcement made this afternoon [December 13, 2023] by Onepoint, a French company recognized in the field of digital transformation and an anchor shareholder of the Atos Group since November 1, 2023, in which it has announced that it has increased its holding in Atos to 11.4%. The Group looks forward to pursuing a constructive dialogue with the company, as with all its shareholders.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor contact: investors@atos.net

Individual shareholders contact: 0805 65 00 75

Media: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment