The French CEA selects Atos' BullSequana XH3000

Paris, France – November 15, 2022 - Atos today announces a contract for its latest supercomputer, the BullSequana XH3000, with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA)'s Military Applications Directorate (CEA/DAM). With this very first installation worldwide, the CEA/DAM is preparing for its next computing milestones to meet the simulation needs of the French nuclear defense program. With the BullSequana XH3000, the CEA/DAM benefits from an advanced system with unprecedented performance and efficiency to prepare for the Exascale challenge.



This latest addition to the BullSequana X family will unleash the full power of hybrid computing combined with artificial intelligence up to Exascale. Thanks to its standardized modular architecture and ‘OpenSequana’ program, the BullSequana XH3000 brings even more flexibility with an open, scalable and future-proof platform. It will include the latest and upcoming computing and interconnect technologies including processors (CPUs) and graphics accelerators (GPUs) and will even be ready for quantum processing units (QPU) and new types of accelerators as soon they become available.

On top of providing the best performance, the BullSequana XH3000 is highly energy-efficient and provides the leading Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) on the market. Atos' next generation patented Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) system provides 70% more cooling power than the previous generation. This solution brings unique efficiency performance: capturing more than 97% heat dispersion with 40°C data center inlet water temperature allowing real free cooling.

With its HPC systems manufactured in France, Atos, the only European manufacturer, supports private and public organizations, such as the CEA/DAM, in their European sovereignty challenges by enabling them to take full advantage of their data while maintaining the highest level of security in all circumstances.

Emmanuel Le Roux, SVP, Global Head HPC, AI and Quantum, Atos commented "The CEA/DAM was instrumental in helping design and develop our newest BullSequana XH3000 and they will be delivered the first production unit. Atos and the CEA/DAM have been working hand in hand since 2004, we are honored by this mark of confidence that reinforces a long-standing relationship."

Vincenzo Salvetti, Head of the CEA’s Military Applications Directorate (CEA/DAM) said "The XH3000 is the result of a co-design collaboration between the CEA/DAM and Atos teams. The installation of this product in a production environment will allow us to support our business applications and to take full advantage of these new technologies’ performance."

Addison Snell, CEO Intersect360 Research, said “With BullSequana XH3000, Atos is demonstrating it can deliver supercomputing performance at the highest level of scale, combining best-of-breed technologies for scientific computing, data science, and artificial intelligence, all manufactured in the EU. The CEA is leading the way for next-generation innovation for Europe and for the world.”

