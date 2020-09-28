innocent Drinks selects Atos as digital partner for carbon-neutral factory

London, Paris, Rotterdam - 28 September 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces a contract with innocent drinks to deliver an industry-leading, end-to-end technology solution for the smoothie and juice company’s first carbon neutral factory in the Port of Rotterdam called ‘the blender’.



Atos will help innocent create a digital factory by providing the carbon-neutral facility with a suite of state-of-the-art solutions, including active LAN and WIFI networking through advanced technology and compute and storage, supported with a professional services package and maintenance support.

innocent will benefit from improved operational efficiency and increased security through a cloud-based solution, which enables WIFI network management both on site at the blender in Rotterdam as well remotely from innocent’s London headquarters, Fruit Towers.

Scalable compute and storage technologies will deliver in-depth data gathering and analytics on power usage, helping innocent to monitor and adjust the factory’s energy consumption and drive resource efficiency to support its decarbonization objectives.

The partnership with Atos will support the transition of the innocent production process model from relying on multiple fruit producers to blend and bottle, to consolidating its operations. By integrating its manufacturing network in this way, innocent aims to reduce the number of road miles travelled by approximately 25% and cut its carbon footprint by 10%.

Andy Joynson, chief blender, innocent said: “The digital solutions provided by Atos are going to play a key role in creating a future-proof digital factory, where we can craft our drinks from fruit to bottle in a sustainable way.”

Eric Grall, Global Head of Manufacturing Industry at Atos, said: “An innovative and modern company like innocent requires a suite of best-in-breed technologies, and that’s what we shall be providing for its carbon-neutral factory, the blender. We are delivering an end-to-end, integrated solution and by enabling innocent to centralise its manufacturing processes via an ecosystem of technologies, we are supporting the goal of innocent to be a force for good, for people and the planet.”

Atos has placed decarbonization at the heart of its business strategy, leveraging on its own decarbonization track record and its expertise in green digital technologies.

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contacts:

Global: Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

UK: Helena Shadbolt helena.shadbolt@mhpc.com +44 (0)20 3128 8799, nick.collins@mhpc.com +44 (0)20 3128 8897





Attachment