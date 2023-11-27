EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ATOSS Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ATOSS Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 11, 2024

Address: https://www.atoss.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 11, 2024

Address: https://www.atoss.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 11, 2024

Address: https://www.atoss.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports-publications



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024

Address: https://www.atoss.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024

Address: https://www.atoss.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports-publications



