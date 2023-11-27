EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ATOSS Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ATOSS Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.11.2023 / 08:44 CET/CEST
ATOSS Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2024
Address: https://www.atoss.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2024
Address: https://www.atoss.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2024
Address: https://www.atoss.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports-publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://www.atoss.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://www.atoss.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports-publications

Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software AG
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Internet: www.atoss.com

 
