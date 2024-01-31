Atoss Software AG is a Germany-based developer of workforce management software and focuses on time and attendance management, time recording, time management, workforce forecasting, workforce scheduling and business analytics. It also provides sector-specific solutions and serves customers from various industries, such as automotive, aviation, chemical and pharmaceutical, civil service, finance, food, health care, social services, hospitality, information technology (IT) and telecommunications, manufacturing and production, retail, services, transport and logistics and utilities. Its product portfolio comprises ATOSS Staff Efficiency Suite, ATOSS Time Control and Crewmaster. The Company also provides consulting and customer support services.

Sector Software