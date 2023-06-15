EQS-News: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ATOSS Software AG: General Atlantic invests in ATOSS Software AG (“ATOSS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of workforce management solutions



15.06.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

General Atlantic purchases approximately 20% of ATOSS shares to become the second largest shareholder in the Company

Founder and CEO Andreas Obereder remains CEO of ATOSS and largest shareholder

Leading global growth investor plans to support ATOSS across ongoing key value creation initiatives, including further growth into international markets and expansion of the cloud business

The Munich-based TecDAX company continues to shape the future of the world of work

Munich, June 15, 2023. ATOSS Software AG, a market leader in technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and needs-optimized personnel deployment, today announced an investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. Publicly-listed ATOSS plans, supported by General Atlantic, to continue its current business strategy, including in particular the internationalization and further expansion of its successful cloud business. ATOSS intends to leverage General Atlantic’s global approach, deep sector expertise in digitization and cloud strategies, and extensive understanding of growth drivers.



ATOSS was founded by Andreas Obereder, who currently serves as CEO and is the Company’s largest single shareholder. Since its founding, ATOSS has achieved a unique success story and today drives significant innovation in the 21st century world of work. With approximately 15,000 customers spanning more than 50 countries, ATOSS' solutions provide measurable value to customers and aid their competitiveness across industries, all while helping to create better planning operations and foster employee satisfaction in the workplace. Key customers that trust ATOSS with their workplace management technology include ALDI SÜD, Coca-Cola, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, Barry Callebaut and Lufthansa, among others.



Founded in 1980, General Atlantic brings more than 40 years of experience as a global growth equity investor and strategic partner to more than 500 portfolio companies to date worldwide. The firm has an established track record of active partnership with leading software and technology companies to drive long-term growth, including recent global technology and software investments in Kahoot!, Mobileye, Amagi, Jobber and Coupa, as well as Staffbase, Chrono24 and Anydesk in Germany.



“This investment by one of the world's most successful growth equity investors offers ATOSS an opportunity to capture the enormous growth potential in our market even more fully. With General Atlantic as investor, we plan to continue our success story and take ATOSS even further internationally," said the founder and CEO of ATOSS, Andreas Obereder.



“ATOSS enables companies around the world to digitally optimize workforce management. With the ongoing digitization of the world of work, ATOSS is addressing a significant market opportunity by providing transformative solutions that both improve efficiency for companies and deepen employee engagement. Leveraging our more than four decades of experience as a global growth investor in leading businesses, we look forward to supporting the ATOSS team around Andreas Obereder as they continue their current strategy focused on developing innovative, purpose-built products in the years ahead," commented Jörn Nikolay, Managing Director and Head of Munich at General Atlantic.



With this investment, General Atlantic will purchase approximately 20 percent of the shares in ATOSS from AOB Invest GmbH, which is owned by Andreas Obereder, who will remain the largest single shareholder in ATOSS Software AG. General Atlantic's stake can be increased by a further almost 5 percent via options. Jörn Nikolay is intended to be granted a seat on the ATOSS Software AG Supervisory Board, which is intended to be expanded from three to four people.





About ATOSS Software AG

ATOSS Software AG is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized personnel deployment. Whether classic time management, mobile apps, detailed determination of personnel requirements, sophisticated resource planning or strategic capacity and requirements planning, ATOSS has the right solution – in the cloud or on-premises. The modular product families are characterized by maximum functionality, high-end technology and platform independence. ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to added value and competitiveness for around 15,000 customers in more than 50 countries. At the same time, they ensure more planning justice and job satisfaction. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, Coca-Cola, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, HUK-COBURG, Leverkusen Clinic, Lufthansa, Schmitz Cargobull, Sixt, the city of Regensburg, thyssenkrupp Packaging Steel and W.L. Gore & Associates.



For more information on ATOSS, please visit



About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 500 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs and deliver lasting impact, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses around the world. General Atlantic has more than $75 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of March 31, 2023, and more than 220 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Miami, Mumbai, Munich, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stamford and Tel Aviv.



For more information on General Atlantic, please visit:



Media Contacts



ATOSS Software AG

Stephan Groeger / Investor Relations

investor.relations@atoss.com



General Atlantic

Emily Japlon & Gurion Kastenberg

media@generalatlantic.com



Susanne Jahrreiss

sja@perfect-game.de

