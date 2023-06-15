Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ATOSS Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOF   DE0005104400

ATOSS SOFTWARE AG

(AOF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:23:25 2023-06-15 am EDT
190.70 EUR   -10.89%
02:02aAtoss Software Ag : General Atlantic invests in ATOSS Software AG (“ATOSS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of workforce management solutions
EQ
01:46aAtoss Software Ag : Growth investor General Atlantic acquires block of shares representing approx. 20 percent of share capital from majority shareholder
EQ
06/07Global markets live: Stellantis, Diageo, Boeing, Shell, Barclays...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATOSS Software AG: Growth investor General Atlantic acquires block of shares representing approx. 20 percent of share capital from majority shareholder

06/15/2023 | 01:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Agreement
ATOSS Software AG: Growth investor General Atlantic acquires block of shares representing approx. 20 percent of share capital from majority shareholder

15-Jun-2023 / 07:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, June 15, 2023

The majority shareholder in ATOSS Software AG, AOB Invest GmbH, which is controlled by the founder and CEO of ATOSS Software AG, Andreas Obereder, and the financial investor General Atlantic today signed an agreement. According to this agreement, General Atlantic purchases approximately 20% of the shares in ATOSS Software AG from AOB Invest GmbH. AOB Invest GmbH grants General Atlantic a discount of 12.8% on the 6-month VWAP (180 trading days since September 30, 2022). The closing of the agreement is scheduled for June 30, 2023.

The agreement provides for put options for AOB Invest GmbH and call options for General Atlantic. Upon exercise of the options General Atlantic will acquire up to further just under 5% of the shares in ATOSS Software AG from AOB Invest GmbH. AOB Invest GmbH will remain the largest shareholder even if these options are exercised. AOB Invest GmbH and General Atlantic have agreed that during a four-year standstill period they will only dispose of the majority of their shareholding with the consent of the other party.

In an agreement dated today, the company has committed to General Atlantic to convene an extraordinary general meeting immediately after completion of the share purchase and to propose an amendment to the articles of association.

The amendment to the articles of association provides for the enlargement of the supervisory board of the company from three to four members, with AOB Invest GmbH being granted an appointment right (Entsenderecht) with respect to the fourth member of the supervisory board.

AOB Invest GmbH and General Atlantic have mutually agreed to approve this amendment to the articles of association. AOB Invest GmbH has also undertaken to exercise the appointment right (Entsenderecht) to the supervisory board as instructed by General Atlantic. General Atlantic plans to fill the additional position by Mr. Jörn Nikolay, managing director at General Atlantic in Munich.
 


End of Inside Information

15-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software AG
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
E-mail: investor.relations@atoss.com
Internet: www.atoss.com
ISIN: DE0005104400
WKN: 510440
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1657441

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1657441  15-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1657441&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ATOSS SOFTWARE AG
02:02aAtoss Software Ag : General Atlantic invests in ATOSS Software AG (“ATOSS” or ..
EQ
01:46aAtoss Software Ag : Growth investor General Atlantic acquires block of shares representing..
EQ
06/07Global markets live: Stellantis, Diageo, Boeing, Shell, Barclays...
MS
06/06Global markets live: Ford, Standard Chartered, Apple, Unilever, Gene..
MS
05/26Global markets live: Microsoft, Raytheon, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse...
MS
05/10ATOSS Software AG(XTRA:AOF) added to Germany TECDAX (Total Return..
CI
05/10ATOSS Software AG(XTRA:AOF) added to Germany TECDAX Index (Price ..
CI
05/08Deutsche Börse Removes Vantage Towers from Stoxx Indices Over Listing Rule Violation
MT
05/02ATOSS SOFTWARE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/02ATOSS SOFTWARE AG : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATOSS SOFTWARE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 138 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2023 26,2 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net cash 2023 41,9 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 65,2x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 1 702 M 1 847 M 1 847 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
EV / Sales 2024 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 693
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart ATOSS SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
ATOSS Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOSS SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 214,00 €
Average target price 192,20 €
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas F. J. Obereder Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Häußermann Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christof Leiber Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Emanuel Zimmermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boris Baginsky Director-Technology, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOSS SOFTWARE AG53.74%1 847
ORACLE CORPORATION49.58%315 013
SAP SE30.18%157 893
SERVICENOW, INC.42.87%113 019
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.30.49%43 831
HUBSPOT, INC.74.30%25 448
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer