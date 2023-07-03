ATOSS Software AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
ATOSS Software AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03.07.2023 / 13:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
ATOSS Software AG
Street:
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
Postal code:
81671
City:
München Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900Q9G9280ADNOA39
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: exercise of instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: GASC MGP, LLC City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
General Atlantic Chronos GmbH
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Jun 2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
19,99 %
4,99 %
24,99 %
7953136
Previous notification
0 %
24,99 %
24,99 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005104400
0
1590627
0,00 %
19,99 %
Total
1590627
19,99 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call Option
n/a
Anytime
397656
4,99 %
Total
397656
4,99 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Put Option
n/a
n/a
Physical
397656
4,99 %
Total
397656
4,99 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-GASC MGP, LLC
%
%
%
-GASC GP, LLC
%
%
%
-General Atlantic Partners, L.P.
%
%
%
-GAP (Bermuda) GP Limited
%
%
%
-GAP (Bermuda), L.P.
%
%
%
-General Atlantic GenPar (Bermuda), L.P.
%
%
%
-General Atlantic Partners (Bermuda) IV, L.P.
%
%
%
-General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A.
%
%
%
-General Atlantic Chronos B.V.
%
%
%
-General Atlantic Chronos GmbH
19,99 %
%
19,99 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
The instruments of the call option and the put option relate to the same shares with voting rights and are therefore not aggregated.
Date
03 Jul 2023
Atoss Software AG is a Germany-based developer of workforce management software and focuses on time and attendance management, time recording, time management, workforce forecasting, workforce scheduling and business analytics. It also provides sector-specific solutions and serves customers from various industries, such as automotive, aviation, chemical and pharmaceutical, civil service, finance, food, health care, social services, hospitality, information technology (IT) and telecommunications, manufacturing and production, retail, services, transport and logistics and utilities. Its product portfolio comprises ATOSS Staff Efficiency Suite, ATOSS Time Control and Crewmaster. The Company also provides consulting and customer support services.