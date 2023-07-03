EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ATOSS Software AG
ATOSS Software AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.07.2023 / 13:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name:ATOSS Software AG
Street:Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
Postal code:81671
City:München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):529900Q9G9280ADNOA39

2. Reason for notification
XAcquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
 Acquisition/disposal of instruments
 Change of breakdown of voting rights
XOther reason:
exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: GASC MGP, LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
General Atlantic Chronos GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
 % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New19,99 %4,99 %24,99 %7953136
Previous notification0 %24,99 %24,99 %/

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISINAbsoluteIn %
 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005104400015906270,00 %19,99 %
Total159062719,99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Call Optionn/aAnytime3976564,99 %
  Total3976564,99 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodCash or physical settlementVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Put Optionn/an/aPhysical3976564,99 %
   Total3976564,99 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-GASC MGP, LLC % % %
-GASC GP, LLC % % %
-General Atlantic Partners, L.P. % % %
-GAP (Bermuda) GP Limited % % %
-GAP (Bermuda), L.P. % % %
-General Atlantic GenPar (Bermuda), L.P. % % %
-General Atlantic Partners (Bermuda) IV, L.P. % % %
-General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A. % % %
-General Atlantic Chronos B.V. % % %
-General Atlantic Chronos GmbH19,99 % %19,99 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rightsProportion of instrumentsTotal of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The instruments of the call option and the put option relate to the same shares with voting rights and are therefore not aggregated. 

Date
03 Jul 2023


Language:English
Company:ATOSS Software AG
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Internet:www.atoss.com

 
