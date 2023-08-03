INVITATION TO THE EX TRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2023

I. Agenda

1. Resolution on an amendment to the Articles of Association regarding the composition of the Supervisory Board

The growth investor General Atlantic has acquired around 20% of the shares in ATOSS Software AG from the previous majority shareholder, AOB Invest GmbH, as part of a share­ purchase that has been closed on 30 June 2023. In the context of the acquisition of shares by General Atlantic from AOB Invest GmbH, ATOSS Software AG has undertaken vis-à-vis General Atlantic in an agreement dated 15 June 2023 to convene an Extraordinary General­ Meeting immediately after the closing of the share purchase and to propose an amendment to the Articles of Association with regard to the expansion of the Company's Supervisory Board from three to four members, with AOB Invest GmbH being granted a right of delegation to appoint the fourth member of the Supervisory Board.

AOB Invest GmbH and General Atlantic have mutually undertaken to agree to this amendment to the Articles of Association. AOB Invest GmbH has also undertaken to exercise the right of delegation to the Supervisory Board as instructed by General Atlantic. General Atlantic plans to fill the additional position with Mr. Jörn Nikolay, Managing Director at General­ Atlantic in Munich.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to resolve as follows:

"Section 8 of the articles of association (Composition of the Supervisory Board) shall be amended as follows:

a) Paragraph 1 shall be reworded as follows:

"(1) The Supervisory Board shall consist of four members. Three of these members shall be elected by the shareholders' meeting. One further member shall be nominated to the Supervisory Board - subject to the provision in paragraph 5 - by the person entitled to nominate pursuant to the following paragraphs 2 - 4 of this section 8."

b) After paragraph 1, the following new paragraphs are inserted:

"(2) AOB Invest GmbH, a shareholder with its registered office in Gruenwald, district of Munich (local court of Munich, HRB 194529), shall have the nomination right pursuant to paragraph 1 sentence 3 above, if and as long as AOB Invest GmbH holds shares amounting to at least 10% of the share capital.