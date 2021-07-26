Log in
    AOF   DE0005104400

ATOSS SOFTWARE AG

(AOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATOSS Software : July 26, 2021 – Presentation Q2 2021

07/26/2021 | 03:38am EDT
Excellence in Workforce Management

ATOSS Software AG

Christof Leiber | Member of the Board | ATOSS Software AG

AGENDA

01 Key Investment Highlights

02 Market for Workforce Management

03 Business Model

04 Financials & KPI's

05 Growth Strategy

2

01

Key Investment Highlights

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM | Services

ATOSS Annual Report 2020

3

01 ATOSS - Leading in the field of Workforce Management Highlights at a glance

>30 years

of experience in the market

Market leader

for workforce

3.5+ million

ATOSS is first

management in

Employees managed

DACH

with ATOSS solutions

mover and

innovator

in the field of

workforce

52

management

countries worldwide, thereof 30 in Europe

Double-digit

+60%

+30%

revenue growth

(15% CAGR 2017-2020)

CF¹ to EBIT ratio

EBIT margin

¹ Operating cash flow

4

550+

employees

~10,000 customers worldwide from SMB to blue chips

10

Currently available software languages

Technology & development leader

Recurring revenues reinforced by increased share of SaaS

02

Market for Workforce Management

BARRY CALLEBAUT | Manufacturing

ATOSS Annual Report 2020

5

Disclaimer

Financials
Sales 2021 98,9 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2021 18,3 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2021 30,6 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 82,0x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 1 587 M 1 867 M 1 869 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 557
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart ATOSS SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
ATOSS Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOSS SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 188,20 €
Average target price 198,00 €
Spread / Average Target 5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas F. J. Obereder Chief Executive Officer
Christof Leiber Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Emanuel Zimmermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boris Baginsky Director-Technology, Research & Development
Andreas Koller Director-Product, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOSS SOFTWARE AG19.11%1 791
ORACLE CORPORATION35.55%219 060
SAP SE9.87%165 786
INTUIT INC.39.12%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.6.49%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.38.78%54 398