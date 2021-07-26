ATOSS Software : July 26, 2021 – Presentation Q2 2021

Excellence in Workforce Management
ATOSS Software AG
Christof Leiber | Member of the Board | ATOSS Software AG
AGENDA
01 Key Investment Highlights
02 Market for Workforce Management
03 Business Model
04 Financials & KPI's
05 Growth Strategy
01
Key Investment Highlights
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM | Services
ATOSS Annual Report 2020
01 ATOSS - Leading in the field of Workforce Management Highlights at a glance
>30 years
of experience in the market
Market leader
for workforce
3.5+ million
ATOSS is first
management in
Employees managed
DACH
with ATOSS solutions
mover and
innovator
in the field of
workforce
52
management
countries worldwide, thereof 30 in Europe
Double-digit
+60%
+30%
revenue growth
(15% CAGR 2017-2020)
CF¹ to EBIT ratio
EBIT margin
¹ Operating cash flow
550+
employees
~10,000 customers worldwide from SMB to blue chips
10
Currently available software languages
Technology & development leader
Recurring revenues reinforced by increased share of SaaS
02
Market for Workforce Management
BARRY CALLEBAUT | Manufacturing
ATOSS Annual Report 2020
Disclaimer
ATOSS Software AG published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 07:37:03 UTC.