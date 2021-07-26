ATOSS Software : Quarterly Statement Q2 2021

ATOSS Software AG: Continuation of growth trajectory in the first half of the year matched by accelerated transformation of the business model to the cloud

According to preliminary figures for the second quarter, ATOSS Software AG once again impressively maintained its dynamic growth of the first three months, setting new sales and earnings records. Consolidated sales posted year-on-year growth of 13 percent in the first six months, jumping to EUR 45.7 million (prior year: EUR 40.6 million). In the process, the Group made significant progress in expanding its cloud business. The Munich-based software specialist is thereby excellently positioned to cash in on the very attractive growth opportunities in the market for workforce management - now and in the future.

Munich, July 26, 2021

ATOSS Software AG continues to chart its growth path and has maintained its consistent performance in the first half of 2021 in line with the budget. The demand for innovative, software-based solutions for the strategic management of employees is undiminished, especially in the current environment, as they enable companies to optimize their personnel needs along the entire value chain. Around 10,000 customers are now planning and managing more than 3.5 million employees in 52 countries with ATOSS Workforce Management solutions. And there is no end to the demand in sight given the sizable digitization deficit facing many companies. This is not least reflected in the half-yearly figures the company presented Group today.

Software sales in the period from January to June 2021 increased by an appreciable 18 percent, climbing to EUR 30.9 million (prior year: EUR 26.2 million). This equates to a 68 percent share of the Group's total sales (prior year: 64 percent). The successful expansion of sales from cloud and subscriptions which enjoyed a sustainable 52 percent boost to EUR 8.8 million (prior year: EUR 5.8 million) is worthy of special mention. The growth in software maintenance, which has been positive for years, also continued in the first half of the year. Sales here rose by 8 percent to EUR 14.1 million (prior year: EUR 13.0 million). Overall, the proportion of recurring revenues in total sales - and thereby the central, key factor in the company's future growth - continued to grow in line with the budget and has now reached 50 percent for the first time (prior year: 46 percent). Sales from consulting services showed moderate growth of 4 percent to EUR 12.1 million (prior year: EUR 11.6 million) - based on the previous year's figure which was already on a very high level.

The consistently high demand for digital workforce management from the Munich software pioneer is demonstrated by excellent order book figures following a strong order intake in the first half of the year. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR for short), which has again posted a double-digit increase of 74 percent to around EUR 18.5 million (prior year: EUR 10.6 million), is most noteworthy in this context. Furthermore, the company succeeded in significantly expanding the proportion of orders received for cloud & subscriptions in the total orders for software to over 70 percent. By comparison: in fiscal 2020, the proportion of cloud orders received still stood at around 42 percent. With these developments, ATOSS is taking giant strides in the cloud transformation of its business model.