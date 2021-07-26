PRESS RELEASE : ATOSS Software AG: Continuation of -2

Log in
ATOSS SOFTWARE AG

ATOSS Software AG is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether conventional time management, mobile apps, detailed workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution - both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the very highest level of functionality, browser-based high-end technology and platform independence. With around 10,000 customers in 52 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, Coca-Cola, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, HUK-COBURG, Klinikum Leverkusen, Lufthansa, MEYER WERFT, Schmitz Cargobull, Sixt, Stadt Regensburg, thyssenkrupp Packaging Steel and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com

ATOSS Software AG Christof Leiber / Member of the Management Board Rosenheimer Straße 141 h, D-81671 Munich Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 0 Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 100 investor.relations@atoss.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ATOSS Software AG 
              Rosenheimer Str. 141 h 
              81671 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100 
E-mail:       investor.relations@atoss.com 
Internet:     www.atoss.com 
ISIN:         DE0005104400 
WKN:          510440 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1221436 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1221436 2021-07-26

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221436&application_name=news

Financials
Sales 2021 98,9 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2021 18,3 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2021 30,6 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 82,0x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 1 587 M 1 867 M 1 869 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 557
Free-Float 42,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas F. J. Obereder Chief Executive Officer
Christof Leiber Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Emanuel Zimmermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boris Baginsky Director-Technology, Research & Development
Andreas Koller Director-Product, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOSS SOFTWARE AG19.11%1 791
ORACLE CORPORATION35.55%219 060
SAP SE9.87%165 786
INTUIT INC.39.12%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.6.49%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.38.78%54 398