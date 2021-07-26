PRESS RELEASE : ATOSS Software AG: Continuation of growth trajectory in the first half of the year matched by accelerated transformation of the business model to the cloud

Log in
ATOSS Software AG: Continuation of growth trajectory in the first half of the year matched by accelerated transformation of the business model to the cloud

07/26/2021 | 02:01am EDT
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results 
ATOSS Software AG: Continuation of growth trajectory in the first half of the year matched by accelerated 
transformation of the business model to the cloud 
2021-07-26 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
According to preliminary figures for the second quarter, ATOSS Software AG once again impressively maintained its 
dynamic growth of the first three months, setting new sales and earnings records. Consolidated sales posted 
year-on-year growth of 13 percent in the first six months, jumping to EUR 45.7 million (prior year: EUR 40.6 million). 
In the process, the Group made significant progress in expanding its cloud business. The Munich-based software 
specialist is thereby excellently positioned to cash in on the very attractive growth opportunities in the market for 
workforce management - now and in the future. 
Munich, July 26, 2021 
ATOSS Software AG continues to chart its growth path and has maintained its consistent performance in the first half of 
2021 in line with the budget. The demand for innovative, software-based solutions for the strategic management of 
employees is undiminished, especially in the current environment, as they enable companies to optimize their personnel 
needs along the entire value chain. Around 10,000 customers are now planning and managing more than 3.5 million 
employees in 52 countries with ATOSS Workforce Management solutions. And there is no end to the demand in sight given 
the sizable digitization deficit facing many companies. This is not least reflected in the half-yearly figures the 
company presented Group today. 
Software sales in the period from January to June 2021 increased by an appreciable 18 percent, climbing to EUR 30.9 
million (prior year: EUR 26.2 million). This equates to a 68 percent share of the Group's total sales (prior year: 64 
percent). The successful expansion of sales from cloud and subscriptions which enjoyed a sustainable 52 percent boost 
to EUR 8.8 million (prior year: EUR 5.8 million) is worthy of special mention. The growth in software maintenance, 
which has been positive for years, also continued in the first half of the year. Sales here rose by 8 percent to EUR 
14.1 million (prior year: EUR 13.0 million). Overall, the proportion of recurring revenues in total sales - and thereby 
the central, key factor in the company's future growth - continued to grow in line with the budget and has now reached 
50 percent for the first time (prior year: 46 percent). Sales from consulting services showed moderate growth of 4 
percent to EUR 12.1 million (prior year: EUR 11.6 million) - based on the previous year's figure which was already on a 
very high level. 
The consistently high demand for digital workforce management from the Munich software pioneer is demonstrated by 
excellent order book figures following a strong order intake in the first half of the year. Annual Recurring Revenue 
(ARR for short), which has again posted a double-digit increase of 74 percent to around EUR 18.5 million (prior year: 
EUR 10.6 million), is most noteworthy in this context. Furthermore, the company succeeded in significantly expanding 
the proportion of orders received for cloud & subscriptions in the total orders for software to over 70 percent. By 
comparison: in fiscal 2020, the proportion of cloud orders received still stood at around 42 percent. With these 
developments, ATOSS is taking giant strides in the cloud transformation of its business model. 
Notwithstanding the significant year-on-year increase in expenses - particularly for R&D as part of the continuous 
refinement of ATOSS software solutions as well as higher personnel costs resulting from its international expansion of 
capacity in Sales - the return on sales relative to operating earnings (EBIT) remains at a high level of 26 percent 
(prior year 28 percent). But the company's strong performance is also reflected in further key figures for the Group 
such as liquidity. For example, ATOSS' cash position of EUR 33.8 million (prior year: EUR 30.7 million) as of the end 
of the first half of the year remains very strong, also after the dividend distribution of EUR 1.67 per share (EUR 13.3 
million) carried out on May 5, 2021. 
Consequently, ATOSS remains a stronghold of growth and stability and is excellently positioned to post further growth 
in the future across all customer segments in the highly attractive growth markets revolving around workforce 
management and digitization. This performance is underpinned by a clear vision and strategy, groundbreaking 
technologies and solutions which generate sustainable value added for customers. With the expansion of the Executive 
Board to include Dirk Häußermann as the new co-CEO and Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy as the new CTO, the company has also 
established a platform for its further globalization and the continuation of its already successfully initiated cloud 
transformation. 
Also against the background of the progress made in cloud transformation that is significantly above budget, the 
Executive Board is standing by its forecast for the whole of 2021, that was already raised at the start of the year. 
This forecast envisages sales rising to EUR 95 million. Furthermore, the company is budgeting an EBIT margin of 27 
percent, taking account of the capital expenditure planned, particularly in sales geared to opening up new markets and 
in development capacity. The focus on the cloud, combined with greater emphasis on global alignment, will secure the 
company additional, sustainable growth prospects over the long term. 
CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: HALF-YEAR COMPARISON IN KEUR (preliminary) 
                       01/01/2021 Proportion of   01/01/2020 Proportion of      Change 
                     - 06/30/2021   total sales - 06/30/2020   total sales 2021 / 2020 
 
Sales                      45,726          100%       40,635          100%         13% 
Software                   30,922           68%       26,154           64%         18% 
Licenses                    8,077           18%        7,398           18%          9% 
Maintenance                14,084           31%       12,998           32%          8% 
Cloud & Subscription        8,761           19%        5,757           14%         52% 
Consulting                 12,119           27%       11,642           29%          4% 
Hardware                    2,059            5%        1,788            4%         15% 
Others                        625            1%        1,051            3%        -41% 
 
EBITDA                     13,851           30%       13,343           33%          4% 
EBIT                       11,976           26%       11,532           28%          4% 
EBT                        11,995           26%       11,863           29%          1% 
Net profit                  8,258           18%        8,252           20%          0% 
Cash flow                   8,054           18%       11,852           29%        -32% 
Liquidity ^(1)             33,808                     30,747                       10% 
EPS in euro ^(3)             1.04                       1.04                        0% 
Employees ^(4)                588                        524                       12%

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: QUARTERLY GROWTH IN KEUR (preliminary) 

                        Q2/21     Q1/21  Q4/20  Q3/20  Q2/20 
 
Sales                  22,775    22,951 24,932 20,486 20,885 
Software               15,562    15,360 16,736 13,156 14,325 
Licenses                3,708     4,369  6,090  3,021  4,684 
Maintenance             7,222     6,862  6,868  6,734  6,582 
Cloud & Subscriptions   4,631     4,130  3,779  3,401  3,059 
Consulting              5,831     6,288  6,580  5,881  5,482 
Hardware                1,056     1,003  1,162    965    565 
Others                    326       299    453    485    512 
 
EBITDA                  6,898     6,953  9,705  6,711  7,319 
EBIT                    5,815     6,161  8,808  5,825  6,425 
EBIT margin in %          26%       27%    35%    28%    31% 
EBT                     5,856     6,139  8,588  5,747  6,694 
Net profit              4,113     4,145  5,795  3,667  4,826 
Cash flow                 960 7,094^(5)    744 10,610  5,832 
Liquidity ^(1/2)       33,808    46,567 40,488 40,680 30,747 
EPS in euro ^(3)         0.52      0.52   0.73   0.46   0.61 
Employees ^(4)            588       571    557    540    524

(1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans) (2) Dividend of EUR 1.67 on 05/05/2021 (KEUR 13,282). As a result of the share split carried out in June 2020, the dividend paid in 2020 has been adjusted retrospectively for comparison purposes: Dividend of EUR 1.275 per share on 06/ 03/2020 (KEUR 10,140). (3) In accordance with IAS 33.64, earnings per share (EPS) have been retrospectively adjusted for the previous period due to the share split carried out in June 2020. (4) at the end of the quarter/year (5) corrected to press release of 04/26/2021

Upcoming dates: August 13, 2021 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements October 25, 2021 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements November 22 -24, 2021 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum

ATOSS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

