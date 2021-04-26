PRESS RELEASE : ATOSS Software AG: Successful -2

ATOSS Software AG Christof Leiber / Member of the Management Board Rosenheimer Straße 141 h, D-81671 Munich Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 0 Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 100 investor.relations@atoss.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: ATOSS Software AG Rosenheimer Str. 141 h 81671 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100 E-mail: investor.relations@atoss.com Internet: www.atoss.com ISIN: DE0005104400 WKN: 510440 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1188065 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1188065 2021-04-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)