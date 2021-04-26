PRESS RELEASE : ATOSS Software AG: Successful first quarter with significant progress in cloud transformation

Log in
    DE0005104400

ATOSS SOFTWARE AG

(AOF)
  Report
ATOSS Software AG: Successful first quarter with significant progress in cloud transformation

04/26/2021
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results 
ATOSS Software AG: Successful first quarter with significant progress in cloud transformation 
2021-04-26 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Following on from an outstanding 2020 financial year, ATOSS Software AG has kicked off the new year very successfully, 
maintaining its growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2021 in terms of both sales and earnings. Overall, sales in 
the first three months jumped 16 percent to EUR 23.0 million (previous year: EUR 19.8 million). With an EBIT margin of 
27 percent (previous year: 26 percent), operating earnings grew over proportionately by 21 percent, reaching EUR 6.2 
million (previous year: EUR 5.1 million). The strong growth exhibited by the cloud business is particularly impressive, 
and this will continue to be the defining factor in driving growth in annually recurring revenues. In view of this 
exceedingly successful start to the year and the consistent stability of the business model, the Management Board is 
confident of posting new records on an annual basis and achieving the targets set for 2021 as a whole. 
Munich, 26 April 2021 
The strong demand for workforce management solutions from the Munich-based software specialist continues unabated in 
the new financial year. In the first quarter of 2021, ATOSS once again succeeded in convincing numerous new, 
prestigious customers of its state-of-the-art software solutions, thereby further expanding its leading position in the 
market for professional workforce management. Against the backdrop of demographic changes and the acute digitalization 
backlog in many companies, there is no end to the demand in sight. 
Overall, sales of software in the period from January to March 2021 saw a most significant rise of 30 percent, jumping 
to EUR 15.4 million (previous year: EUR 11.8 million). This equates to a 67 percent share of the Group's total sales 
(previous year: 60 percent). Special mention must be made of the successful expansion of sales from cloud and 
subscriptions, which posted a sustainable increase of 53 percent to EUR 4.1 million (previous year: EUR 2.7 million). 
Likewise, growth in software maintenance - which has been consistently positive for years - continued in the first 
quarter. Sales here were up by 7 percent to EUR 6.9 million (previous year: EUR 6.4 million). Thanks to the successful 
conclusion of major projects, software licensing revenues amounting to EUR 4.4 million (previous year: EUR 2.7 million) 
were also generated in the first quarter. Overall, the proportion of recurring revenues to total sales revenues - and 
thereby the motor driving the ATOSS business model - continued to rise as planned and now stands at 48 percent 
(previous year: 46 percent). Sales from consulting services posted moderate growth of 2 percent, reaching EUR 6.3 
million (previous year: EUR 6.2 million), starting from a figure for the previous year which was already on a very high 
level. 
The consistently strong demand for software-based solutions for personnel management and cost optimization from ATOSS 
Software AG, is particularly reflected in the excellent quarterly order book figures. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR for 
short) which has again posted a double-digit increase of 67 percent to around EUR 16.4 million (prior year: EUR 9.8 
million) deserves to take a special bow here. Furthermore, the share of orders received in the cloud & subscriptions 
business measured against total software orders received rose sharply to 74 percent. By comparison, the share of cloud 
orders in the 2020 financial year was at 42 percent. ATOSS is thus continuing to drive the cloud transformation of its 
business model. 
Notwithstanding the significant year-on-year rise in expenses - particularly for R&D, as well as higher personnel costs 
resulting from the expansion of capacity in Sales - the return on sales for the first three months (based on EBIT) 
stands at 27 percent and is consequently at the level forecast by the Management Board for the 2021 financial year. As 
of March 31, 2021, earnings per share increased by 21 percent to EUR 0.52 (previous year: EUR 0.43). 
Thanks to this excellent economic development in the first quarter, liquidity also advanced by EUR 11.3 million over 
the previous year, rising to EUR 46.9 million. Subsequent to the dividend of EUR 1.67 per share (totaling EUR 13.3 
million) proposed to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2021, ATOSS will continue to enjoy an 
excellent cash position and strong equity. 
In the light of the successful growth in the first quarter, the Management Board is confirming its forecast for the 
whole of 2021 that was raised at the start of the year. According to this forecast, sales will grow to over EUR 95 
million. Furthermore, taking account of the planned expenditure, particularly in Sales to open up new markets and in 
development capacity, the company is anticipates an EBIT margin of at least 27 percent. Emphasis on the cloud, together 
with a more pronounced international alignment, will secure the company additional, sustainable growth prospects over 
the long term. 
CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: 3-MONTH COMPARISON IN KEUR 
                       01/01/2021 Proportion of   01/01/2020 Proportion of      Change 
                     - 03/31/2021   total sales - 03/31/2020   total sales 2021 / 2020 
 
Sales                      22,951          100%       19,750          100%         16% 
Software                   15,360           67%       11,828           60%         30% 
Licenses                    4,369           19%        2,714           14%         61% 
Maintenance                 6,862           30%        6,416           32%          7% 
Cloud & Subscription        4,130           18%        2,698           14%         53% 
Consulting                  6,288           27%        6,160           31%          2% 
Hardware                    1,003            4%        1,223            6%        -18% 
Others                        299            1%          539            3%        -45% 
 
EBITDA                      6,953           30%        6,025           31%         15% 
EBIT                        6,161           27%        5,107           26%         21% 
EBT                         6,139           27%        5,169           26%         19% 
Net profit                  4,145           18%        3,426           17%         21% 
Cash flow                  10,944           48%        6,020           30%         82% 
Liquidity ^(1)             46,926                     35,650                       32% 
EPS in euro ^(3)             0.52                       0.43                       21% 
Employees ^(4)                571                        520                       10%

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: QUARTERLY GROWTH IN KEUR 

                        Q1/21  Q4/20  Q3/20  Q2/20  Q1/20 
 
Sales                  22,951 24,932 20,486 20,885 19,750 
Software               15,360 16,736 13,156 14,325 11,828 
Licenses                4,369  6,090  3,021  4,684  2,714 
Maintenance             6,862  6,868  6,734  6,582  6,416 
Cloud & Subscriptions   4,130  3,779  3,401  3,059  2,698 
Consulting              6,288  6,580  5,881  5,482  6,160 
Hardware                1,003  1,162    965    565  1,223 
Others                    299    453    485    512    539 
 
EBITDA                  6,953  9,705  6,711  7,319  6,025 
EBIT                    6,161  8,808  5,825  6,425  5,107 
EBIT margin in %          27%    35%    28%    31%    26% 
EBT                     6,139  8,588  5,747  6,694  5,169 
Net profit              4,145  5,795  3,667  4,826  3,426 
Cash flow              10,944    744 10,610  5,832  6,020 
Liquidity ^(1/2)       46,926 40,488 40,680 30,747 35,650 
EPS in euro ^(3)         0.52   0.73   0.46   0.61   0.43 
Employees ^(4)            571    557    540    524    520

(1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans) (2) As a result of the share split carried out in June 2020, the dividend paid in previous periods has been adjusted retrospectively for comparison purposes: Dividend of EUR 1.275 per share on 06/03/2020 (KEUR 10,140). (3) In accordance with IAS 33.64, earnings per share (EPS) have been retrospectively adjusted for the previous period due to the share split carried out in June 2020. (4) at the end of the quarter/year

Upcoming dates: April 30, 2021 Annual General Meeting July 26, 2021 Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements August 13, 2021 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements October 25, 2021 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements November 22 -24, 2021 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum

ATOSS

ATOSS Software AG is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether conventional time management, mobile apps, detailed workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution - both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the very highest level of functionality, browser-based high-end technology and platform independence. With around 10,000 customers in 46 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, Coca-Cola, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, HUK-COBURG, Klinikum Leverkusen, Lufthansa, MEYER WERFT, Schmitz Cargobull, Sixt, Stadt Regensburg, thyssenkrupp Packaging Steel and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 98,9 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2021 18,6 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net cash 2021 17,0 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 74,7x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 1 467 M 1 770 M 1 777 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 557
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart ATOSS SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
ATOSS Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOSS SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 199,00 €
Last Close Price 174,00 €
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas F. J. Obereder Chief Executive Officer
Christof Leiber Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Emanuel Zimmermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boris Baginsky Director-Technology, Research & Development
Andreas Koller Director-Product, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOSS SOFTWARE AG10.13%1 770
ORACLE CORPORATION15.89%216 179
SAP SE11.38%169 902
INTUIT INC.9.23%113 622
SERVICENOW, INC.0.41%108 384
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.14%43 744
