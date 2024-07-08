Atoss Software SE, formerly known as Atoss Software AG, is a Germany-based company. The Company is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized personnel development. It offers its customers solutions, such as: conventional working time management to mobile apps, detailed workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and demand scheduling. The Company's product portfolio comprises of ATOSS Staff Efficiency Suite and ATOSS Time Control. It also provides consulting and customer support services.

Sector Software