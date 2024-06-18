ATOSS Software SE

Munich

Securities identification number 510 440

ISIN No. DE0005104400

Announcement pursuant to Section 214 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, "AktG") of the capital increase from company funds and invitation to accept the bonus shares

The Annual General Meeting of ATOSS Software AG (now: ATOSS Software SE) ("Company") resolved on 30 April 2024 under agenda item 9 to increase the share capital of the Company from EUR 7,953,136.00 by EUR 7,953,136.00 to EUR 15,906,272.00 in accordance with the provisions governing capital increases from company funds (§§ 207 et seq. AktG). The capital increase will be carried out by converting the other revenue reserves in the amount of EUR 7,953,136.00 into share capital, which are recognised as an allocation to other revenue reserves in the resolution on the appropriation of profits adopted under agenda item 2 b) of the Annual General Meeting.

The capital increase will be implemented by issuing 7,953,136 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share. The new shares ("bonus shares") will be issued to the Company's shareholders at a ratio of 1:1, so that one new share will be issued for every one old share. The new shares will carry dividend rights as from 1 January 2024.

The resolution on the capital increase from company funds was based on the Company's annual financial statements as of 31 December 2023 adopted by the Supervisory Board and the resolution on the appropriation of net retained profits as an allocation to other revenue reserves. These audited and adopted annual financial statements have been issued with an unrestricted audit opinion by the Company's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main - Munich branch.

The Management Board was authorised, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to determine the further details of the implementation of the capital increase.

The resolution on the capital increase from company funds and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association were entered in the Commercial Register at Munich Local Court on 7 June 2024 and have thus become effective. The share capital of ATOSS Software SE now amounts to EUR 15,906,272.00 and is divided into 15,906,272 no-par value bearer shares. Based on their existing shareholdings in ISIN DE0005104400, the Company's shareholders are entitled to new shares at a ratio of 1:1 on 25 June 2024 (Record Date) in the evening after the close of trading, i.e. one new share for every old share. The respective percentage share of a shareholder in the capital of ATOSS Software SE will not change as a result.

As all shares in ATOSS Software SE are held in collective safe custody, shareholders do not need to take any action with regard to the allocation of the new shares. The allocation of the new shares by the respective custodian banks will take place for the authorised shareholders on 26 June 2024 (payment date) by means of a credit entry in the securities account, taking into account open stock exchange transactions.

The processing of the aforementioned measure is centralised at Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG, Frankfurt am Main.