Information pursuant to Section 67a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), Article 8 (4) and Table 8 of the Annex to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 on the increase of the share capital from company funds by issuing new shares
Type of
Description
Information
A. Specification of the corporate event
1.
Unique identifier of the corporate event
Capital increase from company funds
In the format pursuant to the Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: ATOSSKE2024
2.
Type of corporate event
Increase of share capital from company funds by
issuing new shares
In the format pursuant to the Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BONU
3.
ISIN
DE0005104400
4.
ISIN (other)
./.
5.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.atoss.com/en/company/investor-
relations/general-meetings
B. Key dates applicable to the corporate event
1.
Last participation date
-
2.
Ex-Date
24. Juni 2024
In the format pursuant to the Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240624
3.
Record date
25. Juni 2024
In the format pursuant to the Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240625
4.
Start of the election period
-
5.
Last day of the election period
-
6.
Issuer deadline
-
7.
Payment date
26. Juni 2024
In the format pursuant to the Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240626
8.
Buyer protection deadline
-
C. Specification of the elections available to the shareholder
1. Alternative options for the shareholder
-
