Information pursuant to Section 67a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), Article 8 (4) and Table 8 of the Annex to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 on the increase of the share capital from company funds by issuing new shares

Type of Description Information A. Specification of the corporate event 1. Unique identifier of the corporate event Capital increase from company funds In the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: ATOSSKE2024 2. Type of corporate event Increase of share capital from company funds by issuing new shares In the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BONU 3. ISIN DE0005104400 4. ISIN (other) ./. 5. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) https://www.atoss.com/en/company/investor- relations/general-meetings B. Key dates applicable to the corporate event 1. Last participation date - 2. Ex-Date 24. Juni 2024 In the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240624 3. Record date 25. Juni 2024 In the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240625 4. Start of the election period - 5. Last day of the election period - 6. Issuer deadline - 7. Payment date 26. Juni 2024 In the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240626 8. Buyer protection deadline -

C. Specification of the elections available to the shareholder