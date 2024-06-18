Information pursuant to Section 67a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), Article 8 (4) and Table 8 of the Annex to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 on the increase of the share capital from company funds by issuing new shares

Type of

Description

Information

A. Specification of the corporate event

1.

Unique identifier of the corporate event

Capital increase from company funds

In the format pursuant to the Implementing

Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: ATOSSKE2024

2.

Type of corporate event

Increase of share capital from company funds by

issuing new shares

In the format pursuant to the Implementing

Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BONU

3.

ISIN

DE0005104400

4.

ISIN (other)

./.

5.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.atoss.com/en/company/investor-

relations/general-meetings

B. Key dates applicable to the corporate event

1.

Last participation date

-

2.

Ex-Date

24. Juni 2024

In the format pursuant to the Implementing

Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240624

3.

Record date

25. Juni 2024

In the format pursuant to the Implementing

Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240625

4.

Start of the election period

-

5.

Last day of the election period

-

6.

Issuer deadline

-

7.

Payment date

26. Juni 2024

In the format pursuant to the Implementing

Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240626

8.

Buyer protection deadline

-

C. Specification of the elections available to the shareholder

1. Alternative options for the shareholder

-

