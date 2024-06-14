EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action

ATOSS Software SE: Completion of stock split

Munich, June 14, 2024

All formal requirements of the stock split resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2024 have now been met and the timeline for implementation of this capital measure of ATOSS Software SE on the bank side is set.

Accordingly, shareholders of the company are entitled to new shares in ISIN DE0005104400 after the close on June 25, 2024 (record date) at a 1:1 ratio on the basis of their previous shareholding, i.e., each old share entitles the holder to one new share. By consequence, the total number of tradeable shares doubles with the goal to optimize liquidity in the ATOSS share. Shareholders‘ percentage share of ATOSS Software SE’s share capital, however, remains unchanged.

As all shares of ATOSS Software SE are held in a collective custody account, shareholders are not required to take any action in terms of their allocation of new shares. By dint of the law, the new shares will be admitted for trading in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-sector of the regulated market with further consequential obligations (Prime Standard) on June 21, 2024 (last day of trading) and included in the listing on June 24, 2024 (ex-date). The new shares will be allocated by the relevant custodian banks to entitled shareholders on June 27, 2024 (payment date) by crediting their securities accounts, taking open trades into consideration.

The share price is expected to adjust accordingly. The new shares carry dividend rights from January 1, 2024 and are listed under the same ISIN DE0005104400 as the old shares.





Upcoming dates:

July 24, 2024 Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements

August 12, 2024 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements

October 23, 2024 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements

