ATOSS Software SE: Conversion to SE completed; next steps of stock split

Munich, June 10, 2024

ATOSS Software AG has successfully completed its conversion to a European Company (Societas Europaea/SE) after registering the change in form with the commercial register of the District Court of Munich on May 22, 2024. Since this date the company operates as ATOSS Software SE.

This change in legal form to a European Company underlines the company’s existing strategy of positioning itself as a global enterprise. As a supranational legal form, the SE stands for a modern company focused on Europe and as such it promotes an international corporate culture. The intention is to further reinforce employees’ identification with the ATOSS Group, particularly for those from abroad. An SE also represents an attractive legal form for foreign contractual partners. Consequently, this conversion is a logical step in the company’s international development.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders adopted the conversion to an SE on April 30, 2024. On the same day, the newly constituted Supervisory Board of ATOSS Software SE appointed the members of the Management Board of ATOSS Software SE. The company will retain its headquarters in Munich, Germany. The dual system consisting of a management board and a supervisory board will be maintained. The Supervisory Board of ATOSS Software SE will continue to be made up of four members, three of whom were elected by the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2024 with one further member appointed by eligible voters defined in the articles of association.

The legal position of ATOSS Software AG shareholders is basically unaffected by the conversion to an SE. The company’s listing in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as its listing in the SDAX and Tec DAX are also not impacted by the change.

The share capital of ATOSS Software SE was also increased by EUR 7,953,136 to EUR 15,906,272 in accordance with a resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2024. The capital increase from company funds as well as the corresponding amendment to the articles of association were entered in the commercial register on June 7, 2024.

The company will report on the specific dates for the technical implementation of the share split as soon as possible based on the bank processes governing the technical implementation of the share split. Currently, the technical execution of the share split is not expected to become effective prior to June 24, 2024.

The share split is intended to further increase the liquidity of the ATOSS share and thereby, the ability to trade in the ATOSS share.

Upcoming dates:

July 24, 2024 Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements

August 12, 2024 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements

October 23, 2024 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements

ATOSS Software AG is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence. With around 15,600 customers in 50 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as Barry Callebaut, C&A, City of Munich, Decathlon, Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa, OBI, Primark, Sixt and W.L. Gore & Associates.