MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Software specialist Atoss is becoming more optimistic for the year as a whole following continued good business performance. The SDax company announced in Munich on Wednesday that at least 33 percent of sales should now be retained as earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT margin) in the current year. The software specialist had previously targeted 30 percent. In the first half of the year, the margin amounted to 35 percent. The Atoss management is still targeting sales of 170 million euros for 2024.

In the first six months, revenue increased by 14% year-on-year to 83.8 million euros. Earnings before interest and taxes rose by almost a quarter to just under 29.7 million euros. Turnover and earnings were better than experts had expected. The bottom line was a profit of almost 21.3 million euros, compared to just under 16.2 million a year earlier./mne/jha/