Atossa Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $14.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

12/17/2020 | 09:15am EST
SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) (the “Company” or “Atossa”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to purchase approximately $14.0 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules and warrants to purchase common stock in a concurrent private placement. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and 0.75 warrants to purchase one share of common stock will be $1.00.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 14,000,000 shares of common stock. In a private placement, which will be consummated concurrently with the Offering, the Company also has agreed to issue warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,500,000 shares of common stock. The warrants will be immediately exercisable, will expire in 4 and a half years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $1.00 per share.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are estimated to be approximately $14.0 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about December 21, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333- 248555) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 10, 2020. The offering of the shares of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A prospectus supplement relating to the shares of common stock will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Company Contact:
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Kyle Guse CFO and General Counsel
Office: 866 893-4927
kyle.guse@atossainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Core IR
Office:(516) 222-2560
ir@atossainc.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -15,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,1 M 24,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,25 $
Last Close Price 0,96 $
Spread / Highest target 681%
Spread / Average Target 551%
Spread / Lowest Target 421%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven C. Quay Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Guse CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Devon Payne Director-Clinical Operations
Bernadine Heather Fraser VP-Clinical, Regulatory & CMC Division
Shu Chih Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-38.85%24
MODERNA, INC.600.56%54 224
LONZA GROUP AG55.27%45 975
CELLTRION, INC.95.30%43 232
SEAGEN INC.73.03%35 647
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.13.06%33 493
