Atossa Therapeutics : The Nasdaq Capital Market - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): March 13, 2023 (March 10, 2023)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (206) 588-0256
On March 13, 2023, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it does not hold cash deposits or securities at Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB"). Media reports indicate that banking regulators have taken possession of SVB.
