Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATOS   US04962H5063

ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ATOS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
0.6748 USD   -4.28%
03/03North American Morning Briefing: More Fed -3-
DJ
02/23Atossa Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Neoadjuvant Clinical Study of (Z)-Endoxifen in Premenopausal Women with ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer
AQ
02/23Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Neoadjuvant Clinical Study of (Z)-Endoxifen in Premenopausal Women with ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atossa Therapeutics : The Nasdaq Capital Market - Form 8-K

03/13/2023 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
atos20220628_8k.htm
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): March 13, 2023 (March 10, 2023)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-35610
26-4753208
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
107 Spring Street
Seattle, Washington
98104
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (206) 588-0256
Not Applicable
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Securities registered pursuance to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.18 par value
ATOS
The Nasdaq Capital Market
Item 8.01
Other Events.
On March 13, 2023, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it does not hold cash deposits or securities at Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB"). Media reports indicate that banking regulators have taken possession of SVB.
* * *
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: March 13, 2023
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
By:
/s/ Kyle Guse
Kyle Guse
Chief Financial Officer, General Counsel and Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:17:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
03/03North American Morning Briefing: More Fed -3-
DJ
02/23Atossa Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Neoadjuvant Clinical Study of (Z)-Endoxifen in Pr..
AQ
02/23Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Neoadjuvant Clinical Study of ..
CI
02/13Atossa Therapeutics Gets US Patent for Endoxifen; Shares Rise
MT
02/13Atossa Therapeutics Further Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Additional..
AQ
01/25Atossa Therapeutics to Enroll 175 Patients for Mid-Stage Breast Cancer Trial
MT
01/25Atossa Therapeutics Issues Letter to Shareholders
AQ
01/12Atossa Therapeutics : extends its contribution towards curing cancer with a new investment..
PU
2022Atossa Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Eric Van Zanten as Vice President, Inv..
AQ
2022Atossa Therapeutics Q3 Net Loss Widens from Year-Ago Period
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -27,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85,4 M 85,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,67 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 641%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven C. Quay Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Guse CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Devon Payne Director-Clinical Operations
Bernadine Heather Fraser VP-Clinical, Regulatory & CMC Division
Richard Graydon Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.27.68%85
MODERNA, INC.-23.01%53 427
LONZA GROUP AG17.85%43 030
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.72%36 636
SEAGEN INC.34.32%32 242
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-23.14%22 674