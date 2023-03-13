Atossa Therapeutics : The Nasdaq Capital Market - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): March 13, 2023 (March 10, 2023)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 13, 2023, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it does not hold cash deposits or securities at Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB"). Media reports indicate that banking regulators have taken possession of SVB.

