Atossa Therapeutics : extends its contribution towards curing cancer with a new investment in DCT Inc. to address difficult-to-treat cancers

In December 2022, Atossa closed their previously announced investment in Dynamic Cell Therapies, Inc. (DCT), a privately held, venture capital backed, developer of CAR-T therapies. DCT is in the pre-clinical phase of developing controllable CAR-T cells to address difficult-to-treat cancers. Its platform technology of dynamic control of engineered T-cells is designed to improve the safety, efficacy, and durability of CAR-T cell therapies. While their initial focus is hematologic malignancies, their innovative approach could also have broad applicability in solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. Atossa's investment in DCT, which totaled $5 million, resulted in Atossa owning approximately 19% of the outstanding capital stock of DCT.