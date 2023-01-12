Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ATOS   US04962H5063

ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ATOS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-11 pm EST
0.7199 USD   +6.97%
05:40aAtossa Therapeutics : extends its contribution towards curing cancer with a new investment in DCT Inc. to address difficult-to-treat cancers
PU
2022Atossa Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Eric Van Zanten as Vice President, Investor and Public Relations
AQ
2022Atossa Therapeutics Q3 Net Loss Widens from Year-Ago Period
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atossa Therapeutics : extends its contribution towards curing cancer with a new investment in DCT Inc. to address difficult-to-treat cancers

01/12/2023 | 05:40am EST
In December 2022, Atossa closed their previously announced investment in Dynamic Cell Therapies, Inc. (DCT), a privately held, venture capital backed, developer of CAR-T therapies. DCT is in the pre-clinical phase of developing controllable CAR-T cells to address difficult-to-treat cancers. Its platform technology of dynamic control of engineered T-cells is designed to improve the safety, efficacy, and durability of CAR-T cell therapies. While their initial focus is hematologic malignancies, their innovative approach could also have broad applicability in solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. Atossa's investment in DCT, which totaled $5 million, resulted in Atossa owning approximately 19% of the outstanding capital stock of DCT.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 10:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -27,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 91,2 M 91,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,72 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 595%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven C. Quay Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Guse CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Devon Payne Director-Clinical Operations
Bernadine Heather Fraser VP-Clinical, Regulatory & CMC Division
Richard Graydon Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.36.22%91
MODERNA, INC.3.91%71 703
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.12%41 147
LONZA GROUP AG6.16%38 389
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.64%27 708
SEAGEN INC.2.70%24 504