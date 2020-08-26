Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.    ATOS

ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ATOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atossa Therapeutics to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on September 4, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today announces that Dr. Steven Quay, Atossa’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a virtual corporate presentation at the LD Micro 500 taking place online on Friday September 4, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET followed by a live Q&A session with registered investors and other conference attendees.

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36654

In addition, Dr. Quay will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings from September 1-4, 2020.  To schedule a meeting please contact Eric Lahiji at eric@ldmicro.com.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Company Contact:
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Kyle Guse CFO and General Counsel
Office: 866 893-4927
kyle.guse@atossainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Core IR
Office:(516) 222-2560
ir@atossainc.com

Source: Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
09:31aAtossa Therapeutics to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on Sept..
GL
08/17Atossa Therapeutics Announces Enrollment and Dosing Completed in First Group..
GL
08/13ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
08/13ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/13Atossa Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provi..
GL
08/04ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS : Receives Approval to Open Clinical Study of AT-301 Nasal S..
AQ
08/03Atossa Therapeutics Receives Approval to Open Clinical Study of AT-301 Nasal ..
GL
07/30Atossa Therapeutics Announces Findings from FDA-Approved Expanded Access Trea..
GL
07/28ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS : Registration Is Now Open for Atossa Therapeutics Tribe Pub..
AQ
07/27Registration Is Now Open for Atossa Therapeutics' Tribe Public Webinar Presen..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -16,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32,1 M 32,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 3,09 $
Spread / Highest target 159%
Spread / Average Target 159%
Spread / Lowest Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven C. Quay Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Guse CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Devon Payne Director-Clinical Operations
Bernadine Heather Fraser VP-Clinical, Regulatory & CMC Division
Shu Chih Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.96.82%32
LONZA GROUP57.98%45 593
CELLTRION, INC.69.34%34 497
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.57%30 018
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.35.56%26 950
MODERNA, INC.238.70%26 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group