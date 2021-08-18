Atotech : ESG Factsheet

Atotech is committed to being both an innovative and environmentally- conscious company. Our clear goal is to be the leading supplier of sustainable plating systems and we have made sustainability a key driver of our R&D strategy. Across all our product lines, we seek to reduce the use of toxic chemistry, and to use less water, energy and raw materials, which means less waste and greater savings for our customers.
As consumers and our customers demand increasing improvements from an energy and waste perspective, we believe our decades of R&D efforts in this direction are a source of competitive advantage. Currently, 53% of our R&D projects are related to sustainable technologies.
Category
Calculation/Explanation
2018
2019
2020
Circularity
R&D projects on
42%
45%
53%
of products
sustainable products
and services
Environmental
Energy use
Reduced
reduction
emissions
Efficient usage
Reduction of waste
of raw materials,
and wastewater
thereby reducing waste
treatment needs
Less usage of
harmful substances
At Atotech, sustainability is at the heart of what we do, and we are committed to best practices in all aspects of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factor reporting. We aspire to set transparent goals and report on our progress against them, while also pinpointing opportunities to expand and improve our ESG program.
Category
Indicator
Calculation/Explanation
2018
2019
2020
Notes
Energy
CO2 Emissions
Scope 1 CO2 emissions
4.1
3.9
4.1
Scope 1 of the GRI standard
Management and
['000t CO2]
(-5.4%)
(-0.2%)
(-/+% vs. base year 2018)
GHG emissions
Scope 2 CO2 emissions
25.3
23.0
24.5
Scope 2 of the GRI standard
['000t CO2]
(-9.2%)
(-3.3%)
(-/+% vs. base year 2018)
Water and
Water
1. Total City water
314
298
295
(-/+% vs. base year 2018)
wastewater
withdrawal
withdrawal in '000 m3
(-5.0%)
(-6.1%)
management
2. Water withdrawal /
2.03
2.02
2.05
(-/+% vs. base year 2018)
tonnage produced (m3/t)
(-0.5%)
(+1.1%)
Sustainability at Atotech
Social
Atotech sites are designed to high specifications in order to guarantee
Injury Rate
Gender Diversity
the safety of Atotech employees as well as its neighbors, and also to protect the environment. All Atotech subsidiaries are certified to ISO 9001 Quality Management System standard and all manufacturing and TechCenter sites have also attained the ISO 14001 and the ISO 45001 Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.
At Atotech, we value individual differences and build an environment of trust within our workforce. We are a truly international and diverse team, with 52 different nationalities represented in our global work- force and 21 different nationalities represented in upper management positions. Our goal is to proactively increase the share of female executives and share of females in the total workforce on an annual basis.
Governance
Frequency of injury events relative to total workforce time (TRIR) - TRIR per 200,000 hours worked
0.26
0.12
0.14
2018
2019
2020
1. %: Senior-/ 2. %: Women
Exec-level:employees women/men
11%25%
20202020
Our corporate governance objective is to transparently meet the highest possible standards of responsible governance and business ethics. Our code of conduct (Atotech Code of Conduct) applies to all employees, management, board members, and suppliers.
We have formalized policies for Health & Safety, Anti-Discrimination, Data Privacy, Child & Forced Labor (Atotech Sustainability).
All employees are required to participate in periodic training in these policies.
Corporate Social Responsibility
We support the initiatives of the United Nations (UN) in addressing sustainable development challenges and highlight the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) because we believe this is where we can contribute the most positive change, both through our corporate mission to be the leader in sustainable plating technologies and our philanthropic and volunteer activities.
Atotech supports numerous projects to promote health and well being. In addition to providing hygiene supplies to local hospitals, in 2021 we partnered with the Indian NGO NABET to provide Covid-19 awareness, support and vaccinations in the Sidhrawali and Manesar areas, which are close to Atotech sites.
Atotech is committed to ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. Not only do our products demonstrably lower water consumption and wastewater production, but through Charity Water UK we have also partnered with Gram Vikas to bring clean water, sanitation and hygiene education to underserved communities in India.
Throughout our operations we support the development of a more circular economy. Our decades of R&D investments have led to breakthroughs in new products and processes which lead the way in reducing both the amount and the toxicity of chemicals used in high-techsurface-finishing applications.
Atotech's initiatives to combat climate change include increasing our consumption of renewable energy in our production sites as well as improving the energy consumption footprint of our customers. Our integrated business model combining chemistry and equipment with software and IIOT applications allows our customers to demonstrably lower their energy and water consumption compared to traditional processes.
