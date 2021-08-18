Atotech : ESG Factsheet

Atotech is committed to being both an innovative and environmentally- conscious company. Our clear goal is to be the leading supplier of sustainable plating systems and we have made sustainability a key driver of our R&D strategy. Across all our product lines, we seek to reduce the use of toxic chemistry, and to use less water, energy and raw materials, which means less waste and greater savings for our customers.

As consumers and our customers demand increasing improvements from an energy and waste perspective, we believe our decades of R&D efforts in this direction are a source of competitive advantage. Currently, 53% of our R&D projects are related to sustainable technologies.

Category Calculation/Explanation 2018 2019 2020 Circularity R&D projects on 42% 45% 53% of products sustainable products and services

Environmental