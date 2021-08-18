Log in
    ATC   JE00BMVMZ478

ATOTECH LIMITED

(ATC)
  Report
08/17 04:10:00 pm
23.21 USD   -0.81%
08:24a ATOTECH : ESG Factsheet
PU
08/13 ATOTECH : Q2 2021 Earnings Transcript
PU
08/12 ATOTECH : JPMorgan Downgrades Atotech to Underweight From Overweight; Price Target is $25
MT
Atotech : ESG Factsheet

08/18/2021 | 08:24am EDT
Sustainability at Atotech

Innovation

Atotech is committed to being both an innovative and environmentally- conscious company. Our clear goal is to be the leading supplier of sustainable plating systems and we have made sustainability a key driver of our R&D strategy. Across all our product lines, we seek to reduce the use of toxic chemistry, and to use less water, energy and raw materials, which means less waste and greater savings for our customers.

As consumers and our customers demand increasing improvements from an energy and waste perspective, we believe our decades of R&D efforts in this direction are a source of competitive advantage. Currently, 53% of our R&D projects are related to sustainable technologies.

Category

Calculation/Explanation

2018

2019

2020

Circularity

R&D projects on

42%

45%

53%

of products

sustainable products

and services

Environmental

Energy use

Reduced

reduction

emissions

Efficient usage

Reduction of waste

of raw materials,

and wastewater

thereby reducing waste

treatment needs

Less usage of

harmful substances

At Atotech, sustainability is at the heart of what we do, and we are committed to best practices in all aspects of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factor reporting. We aspire to set transparent goals and report on our progress against them, while also pinpointing opportunities to expand and improve our ESG program.

Category

Indicator

Calculation/Explanation

2018

2019

2020

Notes

Energy

CO2 Emissions

Scope 1 CO2 emissions

4.1

3.9

4.1

Scope 1 of the GRI standard

Management and

['000t CO2]

(-5.4%)

(-0.2%)

(-/+% vs. base year 2018)

GHG emissions

Scope 2 CO2 emissions

25.3

23.0

24.5

Scope 2 of the GRI standard

['000t CO2]

(-9.2%)

(-3.3%)

(-/+% vs. base year 2018)

Water and

Water

1. Total City water

314

298

295

(-/+% vs. base year 2018)

wastewater

withdrawal

withdrawal in '000 m3

(-5.0%)

(-6.1%)

management

2. Water withdrawal /

2.03

2.02

2.05

(-/+% vs. base year 2018)

tonnage produced (m3/t)

(-0.5%)

(+1.1%)

Sustainability at Atotech

Social

Atotech sites are designed to high specifications in order to guarantee

Injury Rate

Gender Diversity

the safety of Atotech employees as well as its neighbors, and also to protect the environment. All Atotech subsidiaries are certified to ISO 9001 Quality Management System standard and all manufacturing and TechCenter sites have also attained the ISO 14001 and the ISO 45001 Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.

At Atotech, we value individual differences and build an environment of trust within our workforce. We are a truly international and diverse team, with 52 different nationalities represented in our global work- force and 21 different nationalities represented in upper management positions. Our goal is to proactively increase the share of female executives and share of females in the total workforce on an annual basis.

Governance

Frequency of injury events relative to total workforce time (TRIR) - TRIR per 200,000 hours worked

0.26

0.12

0.14

2018

2019

2020

1. %: Senior-/ 2. %: Women

Exec-level:employees women/men

11%25%

20202020

Our corporate governance objective is to transparently meet the highest possible standards of responsible governance and business ethics. Our code of conduct (Atotech Code of Conduct) applies to all employees, management, board members, and suppliers.

We have formalized policies for Health & Safety, Anti-Discrimination, Data Privacy, Child & Forced Labor (Atotech Sustainability).

All employees are required to participate in periodic training in these policies.

Corporate Social Responsibility

We support the initiatives of the United Nations (UN) in addressing sustainable development challenges and highlight the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) because we believe this is where we can contribute the most positive change, both through our corporate mission to be the leader in sustainable plating technologies and our philanthropic and volunteer activities.

Atotech supports numerous projects to promote health and well being. In addition to providing hygiene supplies to local hospitals, in 2021 we partnered with the Indian NGO NABET to provide Covid-19 awareness, support and vaccinations in the Sidhrawali and Manesar areas, which are close to Atotech sites.

Atotech is committed to ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. Not only do our products demonstrably lower water consumption and wastewater production, but through Charity Water UK we have also partnered with Gram Vikas to bring clean water, sanitation and hygiene education to underserved communities in India.

Throughout our operations we support the development of a more circular economy. Our decades of R&D investments have led to breakthroughs in new products and processes which lead the way in reducing both the amount and the toxicity of chemicals used in high-techsurface-finishing applications.

Atotech's initiatives to combat climate change include increasing our consumption of renewable energy in our production sites as well as improving the energy consumption footprint of our customers. Our integrated business model combining chemistry and equipment with software and IIOT applications allows our customers to demonstrably lower their energy and water consumption compared to traditional processes.

Investor relations contact

Sarah Spray | +1 803 504 4731 | investor.relations@atotech.com

© Atotech 08/21

Disclaimer

Atotech Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 12:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 453 M - -
Net income 2021 155 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 519 M 4 519 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Wild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Frauenknecht Chief Financial Officer
John Stephenson Chief Operations Officer
Brian Allan Bernasek Director
Gregor Andreas P. Böhm Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOTECH LIMITED0.00%4 519
ECOLAB INC.2.28%63 308
SIKA AG35.77%50 892
GIVAUDAN SA23.99%46 670
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.65.74%32 303
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG20.16%26 216