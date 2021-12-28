Atotech : to exhibit at SEMICON Show in Taiwan 2021

Berlin, December 28, 2021 - Atotech, a global supplier of specialty chemicals, equipment, software, and services will take part at SEMICON Taiwan from December 28 - 30 in Taipei, Taiwan, organized by SEMI and co-organized by TSIA.

SEMICON Taiwan is a platform that connects Taiwan and global microelectronics ecosystems and our experts are looking forward to welcome all visitors, customers and other business partners alike, at booth #K2276.

Our highlights this year are:

Non Etching Adhesion Promoter (NEAP) : Innovative and cost effective solution for leadframes to meet highest reliability requirements

: Innovative and cost effective solution for leadframes to meet highest reliability requirements Spherolyte® Cu UF3: Pure performance for all Cu structures: RDL, µ-Via s and pillars

Pure performance for all Cu structures: RDL, µ-Via s and pillars Spherolyte® Cu UF5: High speed Cu pillar plating with outstanding uniformities

High speed Cu pillar plating with outstanding uniformities Promobond® AP2: Adhesion promoter for next generation packaging

More information on the show and the location can be found here:

https://www.semicontaiwan.org/en/about/overview

For more information about Atotech or its product offering, please visit our homepage or contact us at: info@atotech.com.