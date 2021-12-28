Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Atotech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATC   JE00BMVMZ478

ATOTECH LIMITED

(ATC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atotech : to exhibit at SEMICON Show in Taiwan 2021

12/28/2021 | 04:17am EST
28. Dec 2021 | Press releasesTradeshows and events

Atotech to exhibit at SEMICON Show in Taiwan 2021

Berlin, December 28, 2021 - Atotech, a global supplier of specialty chemicals, equipment, software, and services will take part at SEMICON Taiwan from December 28 - 30 in Taipei, Taiwan, organized by SEMI and co-organized by TSIA.

SEMICON Taiwan is a platform that connects Taiwan and global microelectronics ecosystems and our experts are looking forward to welcome all visitors, customers and other business partners alike, at booth #K2276.

Our highlights this year are:

  • Non Etching Adhesion Promoter (NEAP): Innovative and cost effective solution for leadframes to meet highest reliability requirements
  • Spherolyte® Cu UF3: Pure performance for all Cu structures: RDL, µ-Via s and pillars
  • Spherolyte® Cu UF5: High speed Cu pillar plating with outstanding uniformities
  • Promobond® AP2: Adhesion promoter for next generation packaging

More information on the show and the location can be found here:
https://www.semicontaiwan.org/en/about/overview

For more information about Atotech or its product offering, please visit our homepage or contact us at: info@atotech.com.

Disclaimer

Atotech Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 502 M - -
Net income 2021 137 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 978 M 4 978 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,09x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart ATOTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atotech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOTECH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 25,57 $
Average target price 25,71 $
Spread / Average Target 0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Wild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Frauenknecht Chief Financial Officer
John Stephenson Chief Operations Officer
Brian Allan Bernasek Director
Gregor Andreas P. Böhm Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOTECH LIMITED0.00%4 978
ECOLAB INC.7.08%66 389
SIKA AG55.46%58 359
GIVAUDAN SA27.32%47 742
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.71.74%34 046
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG18.52%25 761