ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Page
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2024
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2024
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
Note
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
(Note 2(b))
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,840,807
3,048,408
422,200
Short-term investments
751,794
711,525
98,545
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of RMB32,298and RMB30,972as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively
12(b)
162,101
164,553
22,790
Prepayments and other current assets
3
251,900
270,544
37,470
Amounts due from related parties
15(b)
115,900
135,085
18,709
Inventories
119,078
105,711
14,641
Total current assets
4,241,580
4,435,826
614,355
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
946
946
131
Contract costs
12(d)
98,220
105,440
14,603
Property and equipment, net
4
266,120
280,378
38,832
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6
1,712,580
1,662,001
230,184
Intangible assets, net
5
4,247
4,240
587
Goodwill
17,446
17,446
2,416
Other assets
7
100,939
93,435
12,942
Deferred tax assets
144,947
160,832
22,275
Total non-current assets
2,345,445
2,324,718
321,970
Total assets
6,587,025
6,760,544
936,325
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
Note
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
(Note 2(b))
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, current
6
295,721
316,113
43,781
Accounts payable
594,545
443,512
61,426
Deferred revenue, current
12(b)
406,066
381,768
52,874
Salary and welfare payable
189,823
132,487
18,349
Accrued expenses and other payables
9
684,391
759,669
105,213
Income taxes payable
136,201
169,241
23,440
Short-term borrowings
10
70,000
90,000
12,465
Amounts due to related parties
15(b)
1,104
1,979
274
Total current liabilities
2,377,851
2,294,769
317,822
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
6
1,583,178
1,524,968
211,206
Deferred revenue, non-current
12(b)
369,455
400,041
55,405
Long-term borrowings, non-current portion
10
2,000
2,000
277
Other non-current liabilities
11
194,452
210,318
29,129
Total non-current liabilities
2,149,085
2,137,327
296,017
Total liabilities
4,526,936
4,432,096
613,839
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
Note
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
(Note 2(b))
Shareholders' equity
Class A ordinary shares (USD0.0001par value; 2,900,000,000shares authorized; 340,316,306shares and 344,458,568shares issued as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively; 339,104,792shares outstanding)
244
244
34
Class B ordinary shares (USD0.0001par value; and 100,000,000shares authorized; 73,680,917shares issued and outstanding)
56
56
8
Additional paid in capital
1,555,773
1,558,915
215,907
Retained earnings
507,226
764,384
105,866
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,769
12,278
1,700
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
2,068,068
2,335,877
323,515
Non-controlling interests
(7,979)
(7,429)
(1,029)
Total shareholders' equity
2,060,089
2,328,448
322,486
Commitments and contingencies
16
-
-
-
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
6,587,025
6,760,544
936,325
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the three months ended March 31,
Note
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
(Note 2(b))
Revenues:
12
Manachised hotels
446,798
836,111
115,800
Leased hotels
187,310
168,049
23,275
Retail
112,933
416,591
57,697
Others
26,895
47,542
6,584
Net revenues
773,936
1,468,293
203,356
Operating costs and expenses:
Hotel operating costs
(381,632)
(662,169)
(91,709)
Retail costs
(61,517)
(206,103)
(28,545)
Other operating costs
(10,137)
(9,826)
(1,361)
Selling and marketing expenses
(56,009)
(174,711)
(24,197)
General and administrative expenses
(193,204)
(76,655)
(10,617)
Technology and development expenses
(16,790)
(24,181)
(3,349)
Total operating costs and expenses
(719,289)
(1,153,645)
(159,778)
Other operating income, net
7,230
10,009
1,386
Income from operations
61,877
324,657
44,964
Interest income
4,843
13,519
1,872
Gain from short-term investments
5,354
9,592
1,328
Interest expense
(1,927)
(673)
(93)
Other (expenses) income, net
551
(466)
(65)
Income before income tax
70,698
346,629
48,006
Income tax expense
8
(52,626)
(88,921)
(12,315)
Net income
18,072
257,708
35,691
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
197
550
76
Net income attributable to the Company
17,875
257,158
35,615
Net income
18,072
257,708
35,691
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes
(2,080)
7,509
1,040
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
(2,080)
7,509
1,040
Total comprehensive income
15,992
265,217
36,731
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
197
550
76
Comprehensive income attributable to the Company
15,795
264,667
36,655
Net income per ordinary share
13
-Basic
0.05
0.62
0.09
-Diluted
0.04
0.62
0.09
Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share
13
-Basic
393,958,225
412,841,106
412,841,106
-Diluted
412,310,616
416,114,169
416,114,169
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
(Note 2(b))
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net cash generated from operating activities
361,657
143,236
19,838
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payment for purchases of property and equipment
(17,619)
(12,615)
(1,747)
Payment for purchases of intangible assets
-
(282)
(39)
Payment for purchases of short-term investments
(1,328,350)
(2,664,000)
(368,959)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
1,332,460
2,713,861
375,865
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
(13,509)
36,964
5,120
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
40,000
20,000
2,770
Repayment of borrowings
(980)
-
-
Net cash generated from financing activities
39,020
20,000
2,770
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,402)
7,401
1,025
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
385,766
207,601
28,753
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
1,590,107
2,841,753
393,578
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
1,975,873
3,049,354
422,331
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Income tax paid
17,708
71,766
9,939
Interest paid
2,549
813
113
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Payable for purchase of property and equipment
8,092
34,872
4,830
Interest payable
2,508
1,966
272
Supplemental disclosure of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,974,927
3,048,408
422,200
Restricted cash
946
946
131
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,975,873
3,049,354
422,331
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
1.
Description of the business and organization
Description of the business
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ("Atour" or the "Company"), is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries ("together referred to as the "Group"). The principal business activities of the Group are to develop lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). On November 11, 2022, the Company completed its IPO on NASDAQ in the United States under the stock code "ATAT".
Manachised hotels
Manachised hotels refers to franchised-and-managed hotels. Typically, the Group enters into certain franchise and management arrangements with franchisees for which the Group is responsible for providing branding, appointing and training of the hotel managers, and various other management services. Under typical franchise and management agreements, the franchisees are required to pay upfront franchise fees and continuing franchise fees, the majority of which are determined based on a certain percentage of the revenues of the hotel. The franchisees are responsible for hotel construction, renovation and maintenance. The term of the franchise and management agreements are typically eightto fifteen years.
Leased hotels
Leased hotels refer to the hotels that the Group operates and manages and where the properties are leased from third party lessors. The Group is responsible for hotel development and customization to conform to the Group's standards, as well as for repairs and maintenance and operating costs and expenses of properties over the term of the lease. The Group is also responsible for all aspects of hotel operations and management, including hiring, training and supervising the hotel managers and employees required to operate the hotels and purchasing supplies.
As of March 31, 2024, the principal subsidiaries of the Group are as follows:
Date of
Incorporation,
Percentage of
Merger or
Place of
Major
Subsidiaries
Ownership
Acquisition
Incorporation
Operation
Atour (Tianjin) Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
100%
August 30, 2012
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Atour Business Management (Group) Co., Ltd.
100%
February 17,2013
PRC
Hotel management
Xi'an Jiaduo Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
100%
August 30, 2013
PRC
Hotel management
Gongyu (Shanghai) Culture Communication Co., Ltd.
100%
December 02, 2014
PRC
Retail management
Shanghai Qingju Investment Management Co., Ltd.
100%
July 15, 2015
PRC
Investment management
Fuzhou Hailian Atour Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
51%
September 21, 2015
PRC
Hotel management
Chengdu Zhongchengyaduo Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
100%
November 26, 2015
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Hongwang Financial Information Service Co., Ltd.
100%
January 27, 2016
PRC
Financial information service management
Date of
Incorporation,
Percentage of
Merger or
Place of
Major
Subsidiaries
Ownership
Acquisition
Incorporation
Operation
Shanghai Shankuai Information Technology Co.,Ltd.
100%
February 01,2016
PRC
Retail management
Hangzhou Anduo Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
100%
April 20, 2017
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Leiduo Information Technology Co., Ltd.
100%
March 21, 2017
PRC
Retail management
Yueduo (Shanghai) Apartment Management Service Co., Ltd.
80%
March 23, 2017
PRC
Property Management
Shanghai Naiduo Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
100%
July 25, 2017
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Zhouduo Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
100%
August 04, 2017
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Chengduo Information Technology Co., Ltd.
100%
November 15, 2017
PRC
Software and Technology services
Beijing Chengduo Data Technology Co., Ltd.
100%
January 22, 2018
PRC
Technology services
Shanghai Xiangduo Enterprise Management Co., Ltd.
100%
April 13, 2018
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Guiduo Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
100%
May 08,2018
PRC
Hotel management
Atour (Shanghai) Travel Agency Co., Ltd.
100%
July 05, 2018
PRC
Travel agency operation
Guangzhou Zhongduo Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
100%
July 19, 2018
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Banduo Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
100%
October 11, 2018
PRC
Hotel management
Beijing Yueduo Property Management Co., Ltd.
80%
February 13, 2019
PRC
Property Management
Shanghai Xingduo Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
100%
May 24, 2019
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Jiangduo Information Technology Co., Ltd.
100%
March 07, 2019
PRC
Retail management
Shenzhen Jiaoduo Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
100%
March 25, 2019
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Huiduo Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
90%
July 15, 2019
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Mingduo Business Management Co., Ltd.
100%
July 18, 2019
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Youduo Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
100%
July 26, 2019
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Yinduo Culture Communication Co., Ltd.
100%
August 27, 2020
PRC
Retail management
Atour Hotel (HK) Holdings, Ltd.
100%
March 05, 2021
Hong Kong
Investment holding
Shanghai Rongduo Commercial Management Co., Ltd.
100%
June 13, 2022
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Yanduo Information Technology Co., Ltd.
100%
February 18, 2024
PRC
Retail management
Shanghai Yongduo Information Technology Co., Ltd.
100%
February 18, 2024
PRC
Retail management
Shanghai Dongduo Business Management Co., Ltd.
100%
February 22, 2024
PRC
Hotel management
Shanghai Qiduo Information Technology Co., Ltd.
100%
February 27, 2024
PRC
Retail management
2.
Significant accounting policies
(a)
Basis of preparation
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP have been condensed or omitted as permitted by rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2023 was derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023.
In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which include normal recurring adjustments) necessary to present a fair statement of the financial position as of March 31, 2024, the results of operations and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, have been made.
The preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, related disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the balance sheet date, and the reported revenues and expenses during the reported periods. Items subject to such estimates and assumptions include, but are not limited to, estimate of breakage, the fair value of share-based compensation awards, allowance for doubtful accounts, impairment of inventory and the impairment of long-lived assets. Changes in facts and circumstances may result in revised estimates. Actual results could differ from those estimates, and as such, differences may be material to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), rounded to the nearest thousands except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted.
Certain comparative items in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation.
(b)
Convenience translation
Translations of balances in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements from RMB into United States dollars ("USD") as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are solely for the convenience of the readers and were calculated at the rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2203 representing the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on March 29, 2024. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into USD at that rate on March 31, 2024, or at any other rate.
(c)
Risks and concentration
(1)
Foreign exchange risk
As the Group's principal activities are carried out in the PRC, the Group's transactions are mainly denominated in RMB, which is not freely convertible into foreign currencies. All foreign exchange transactions involving RMB must take place through the People's Bank of China or other institutions authorized to buy and sell foreign exchange. The exchange rates adopted for the foreign exchange transactions are the rates of exchange quoted by the People's Bank of China that are determined largely by supply and demand.
The management does not expect that there will be any significant currency risk for the Group during the reporting periods.
(2)
Credit risk
The Group's credit risk primarily arises from cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, accounts receivable and amounts due from related parties. The carrying amounts of these financial instruments represent the maximum amount of loss due to credit risk.
The Group expects that there is no significant credit risk associated with the cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments which are held by reputable financial institutions. The Group believes that it is not exposed to unusual risks as these financial institutions have high credit quality.
Accounts receivable is unsecured and are primarily derived from revenue earned from manachised hotels. The risk with respect to accounts receivable is mitigated by credit evaluations performed on them.
Amounts due from related parties are unsecured and are derived from the hotel reservation payment collected by the related parties on behalf of the Group. The Group believes that it is not exposed to unusual risks as the related parties are reputable travel agencies.
(3)
Concentration
The Group's hotel operating costs and retail costs include the costs of hotel supplies and retail products purchased from third party vendors. The following table summarizes vendors with greater than 10% of Group's purchase of products.
As of
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
Vendor A
14
%
17
%
3.
Prepayments and other current assets
Prepayments and other current assets consist of the following:
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
Note
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Receivables on behalf of manachised hotels(1)
187,806
204,425
Prepaid advertising fees
15,363
20,854
Prepaid property management fees
9,333
8,808
Deposits
2,331
7,885
VAT recoverable
17,522
7,110
Prepayment for purchase of goods and service
4,264
5,306
Contract assets
12(b)
5,184
5,267
Others
13,221
10,889
Subtotal
255,024
270,544
Less: allowance for doubtful accounts
(3,124)
-
Total
251,900
270,544
|(1)
|The amount represents fees to be collected from corporate customers and travel agencies on behalf of franchisees.
Changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts are as follows:
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
At the beginning of the year/period
3,124
3,124
Write-off
-
(3,124)
At the end of the year/period
3,124
-
4.
Property and equipment, net
Property and equipment, net consists of the following:
As of
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Cost:
Leasehold improvements
412,409
443,089
Equipment, fixture and furniture, and other fixed assets
421,207
393,359
Total cost
833,616
836,448
Less: accumulated depreciation
(567,496)
(556,070)
Property and equipment, net
266,120
280,378
Depreciation expense recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024 was RMB21,598 and RMB16,860 respectively.
5.
Intangible assets, net
Intangible assets, net, consist of the following:
As of
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Purchased software
11,055
11,337
Total cost
11,055
11,337
Less: accumulated amortization
(6,808)
(7,097)
Intangible assets, net
4,247
4,240
Amortization expense recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024 was RMB299 and RMB289 respectively.
Estimated amortization expense of the existing intangible assets is as follows:
RMB
Nine months ending December 31, 2024
803
2025
1,093
2026
864
2027
621
2028
269
Thereafter
590
Total
4,240
6.
Lease
As of March 31,2024, the Group operated 31leased hotels, leasing the underlying buildings. The Group generally enters into lease agreements with initial terms of 5 to 15 years. Some of the lease agreements contain renewal options. Such options are accounted for only when it is reasonably certain that the Group will exercise the options. The rent under current hotel lease agreements is generally payable in fixed rent. In addition to hotels leases, the Group also leases office spaces and logistics centers. The lease agreements do not contain any material residual value guarantees or material restrictive covenants.
Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are recognized upon lease commencement for operating leases. Variable lease payments that do not depend on a rate or index are expensed as incurred. The Group has elected not to recognize right-of-use assets or lease liabilities for leases with an initial term of 12 months or less and the Group recognizes lease expense for these leases on a straight-line basis over the lease term. In addition, the Group has elected not to separate non-lease components (e.g., common area maintenance fees) from the lease components.
In limited cases, the Group sublease certain hotels areas to third parties. Income from sublease agreements with third parties are included in retail revenues and others, within the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.
Supplemental Balance Sheet
As of
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Assets
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,712,580
1,662,001
Liabilities
Current
Operating lease liabilities
295,721
316,113
Non-current
Operating lease liabilities
1,583,178
1,524,968
Total lease liabilities
1,878,899
1,841,081
Summary of Lease Cost
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2024
Account Classification
RMB
RMB
Operating lease cost
91,599
90,573
Hotel operating costs, Retail costs, Other operating costs, General and administrative expenses
Variable lease cost
(4,743)
-
Hotel operating costs, Retail costs
Sublease income
(3,188)
(3,890)
Net revenues-Others
Total lease cost
83,668
86,683
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:
Operating cash flows from operating leases
86,435
87,595
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
-
16,654
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
2023
2024
Lease term and Discount Rate
Weighted-average remaining lease term (years)
Operating leases
7.42
7.23
Weighted-average discount rate
Operating leases
4.36
%
4.36
%
Summary of Future Lease Payments and Lease Liabilities
Maturities of operating lease liabilities as of March 31, 2024 were as follows:
Total
RMB
Nine months ending December 31, 2024
302,281
2025
319,304
2026
283,055
2027
273,731
2028
271,791
Thereafter
695,348
Total undiscounted lease payment
2,145,510
Less: imputed interest
(304,429)
Present value of lease liabilities
1,841,081
7.
Other assets
Other assets consist of the following:
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
Note
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Long-term rental deposits
74,497
69,305
Contract assets
12(b)
54,446
52,949
Prepayments for purchase of property and equipment
815
-
Subtotal
129,758
122,254
Less: allowance for doubtful accounts
(28,819)
(28,819)
Total
100,939
93,435
Changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts is as follows:
As of
As of
December
March
31, 2023
31, 2024
RMB
RMB
At the beginning of the year/period
-
28,819
Additional provisions
28,819
-
At the end of the year/period
28,819
28,819
8.
Income tax
The income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024 was RMB52,626 and RMB88,921, respectively. The Company's effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024 was 74.4% and 25.7%, respectively.
The income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 reported in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income materially differs from the amount computed by applying the PRC statutory income tax rate to income before income taxes, which is primarily due to non-deductible share-based compensation expenses.
9.
Accrued expenses and other payables
Accrued expenses and other payables consist of the following:
As of
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Payments received on behalf of manachised hotels(1)
441,174
516,107
Deposits
64,672
67,991
VAT and other taxes payable
68,719
61,950
Service fee
64,211
54,971
Payable for purchase of property and equipment
16,079
34,872
Others
29,536
23,778
Total
684,391
759,669
|(1)
|The amount represents the payments collected or to be collected from customers or travel agencies on behalf of the franchisees for the reservation of manachised hotels.
10.
Borrowings
Borrowings consist of the following:
As of
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Short-term borrowings:
Bank loans(1)
70,000
90,000
Total
70,000
90,000
Long-term borrowings, non-current portion:
Loan from third parties
2,000
2,000
Total
2,000
2,000
|(1)
|As of March 31, 2024, the Group had several credit facilities with third party banks under which the Group can borrow up to RMB510,000during the term of the facilities mature from August 2024 to March 2025. The drawdown of the credit facilities is subject to the terms and conditions of each agreement. As of March 31, 2024, the unutilized credit facilities amounted to RMB420,000.
The weighted average interest rates of borrowings as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 were 3.3% and 3.2% per annum, respectively.
11.
Other non-current liabilities
Other non-current liabilities consist of the following:
As of
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Deposits received from franchisees
181,926
197,826
Asset retirement obligations
3,958
4,007
Others
8,568
8,485
Total
194,452
210,318
12.
Revenue
(a)
Disaggregation of revenue
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Upfront franchise fees
10,693
14,901
Continuing franchise fees
278,429
388,987
Sales of hotel supplies and other products
140,679
396,543
Other transactions with the franchisees
16,997
35,680
Manachised hotels
446,798
836,111
Room
173,754
154,762
Food and beverage
12,263
11,996
Others
1,293
1,291
Leased hotels
187,310
168,049
Retail
112,933
416,591
Others
26,895
47,542
Total
773,936
1,468,293
No geographical information is presented as the operations, customers and long-lived assets of the Group are all located in the PRC.
(b)
Contract balances
i)
The following tableprovides information about accounts receivable from contracts with customers:
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Accounts receivable
194,399
195,525
Less: allowance for doubtful accounts
(32,298)
(30,972)
Accounts receivable, net
162,101
164,553
Changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts is as follows:
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
At the beginning of the year/period
19,468
32,298
Cumulative effect of the adoption of ASU 2016-13
1,371
-
Allowance made during the year/period
11,935
667
Write off during the year/period
(476)
(1,993)
At the end of the year/period
32,298
30,972
ii)
The following table provides information about contracts assets:
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Current
5,184
5,267
Non-current
54,446
52,949
Subtotal
59,630
58,216
Less: allowance for doubtful accounts
(28,819)
(28,819)
Total contract assets
30,811
29,397
Changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts is as follows:
As of
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
At the beginning of the year/period
-
28,819
Allowance made during the year/period
28,819
-
At the end of the year/period
28,819
28,819
iii)
The following tableprovides information about deferred revenue from contracts with customers:
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Current
406,066
381,768
Non-current
369,455
400,041
Contract liabilities
775,521
781,809
The deferred revenue balances above as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 were comprised of the following:
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Upfront franchise fees
420,421
453,555
Advances from sales of hotel supplies and other products
238,739
213,682
Loyalty program
44,787
44,155
Others
71,574
70,417
Deferred revenue
775,521
781,809
The Company recognized revenues of RMB64,502 and RMB181,955 during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, which were included in deferred revenue balance at the beginning of each period.
(c)
Revenue allocated to remaining performance obligation
Revenue allocated to remaining performance obligations represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods.
As of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, the Group had RMB420,421 and RMB453,555 of deferred revenues related to upfront franchise fees which are expected to be recognized as revenues over the remaining contract periods over 1 to 20 years.
The Group has elected, as a practical expedient, not to disclose the transaction price allocated to unsatisfied or partially unsatisfied performance obligations that are part of a contract that has an original expected duration of one year or less.
(d)
Contract costs
Contract costs capitalized as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 relate to the incremental sales commissions paid to the Group's sales personnel whose selling activities resulted in customers entering into franchise and management agreements with the Group. Contract costs are recognized as part of selling and marketing expenses in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income in the period in which revenue from the franchise fees is recognized. The amount of capitalized costs recognized in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024 were RMB2,322 and RMB3,125, respectively.
13.
Net income per ordinary share
Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024 are calculated as follow:
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Numerator:
Net income attributable to the Company
17,875
257,158
Denominator:
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (for basic calculation)
393,958,225
412,841,106
Effect of dilutive share-based awards(1)
18,352,391
3,273,063
Weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding (for diluted calculation)
412,310,616
416,114,169
Basic net income per ordinary share (in RMB)
0.05
0.62
Diluted net income per ordinary share (in RMB)
0.04
0.62
|(1)
|For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, 16,637and 400,000share options, respectively, were excluded from the calculation of diluted net income per ordinary share as their effects would have been anti-dilutive.
14.
Share based compensation
In accordance with the share incentive plan adopted in 2017 ("2017 Share Incentive Plan"), 51,200,000 ordinary shares were reserved to for issuance to selected persons including its directors, employees and consultants.
Under the 2017 Share Incentive Plan, share options granted contain a performance condition such that the awards only vest upon the completion of a Qualified IPO. For employees who terminate the employment before the completion of a Qualified IPO, the share options granted are forfeited upon the termination of employment. Options granted under the 2017 Share Incentive Plan are valid and effective for 10 years from the grant date.
In March 2021, the Company's board of directors approved a new share incentive plan ("Public Company Plan"), 51,029,546 ordinary shares were reserved for issuance to selected persons including its directors, employees and consultants. The unvested portion of share options, representing 14,196,882 share options granted under the 2017 Share Incentive Plan ("Original Awards") were replaced by the options granted under Public Company Plan ("Modified Awards") in April 2021, with the terms of the Modified Awards substantially the same as those of the Original Awards.
Under the Public Company Plan, share options granted prior to the IPO either 1) vest upon the completion of a Qualified IPO or 2) have a graded vesting schedules in oneto four years and vest upon completion of a Qualified IPO. Share options granted post IPO either vest upon grant or vest by a graded vesting schedule in oneto four years. Options granted are valid and effective for 10 years from the grant date.
There were no grants or exercises of share options during the three months ended March 31, 2024.
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, the Group recognized RMB141,580 and RMB3,142 share-based compensation expenses. The share-based compensation expenses have been categorized as either hotel operating costs, general and administrative expenses or selling and marketing expenses, depending on the job functions of the grantees.
A summary of share-based compensation expenses recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024 are presented below:
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Hotel operating costs
124
57
Selling and marketing expenses
38
112
General and administrative expenses
141,418
2,973
Total
141,580
3,142
15.
Related party transactions
In addition to the related party information disclosed elsewhere in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group entered into the following material related party transactions.
Name of party
Relationship
Trip.com Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries
(collectively referred to as "Trip.com Group")
Major shareholder of the Company and its affiliated entities
(a)
Major transactions with related parties
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Hotel reservation payments collected on behalf of the Group(1)
Trip.com Group
290,397
364,949
Hotel reservation service(2)
Trip.com Group
6,159
4,381
Corporate travel management service(3)
Trip.com Group
-
4,518
|(1)
|Hotel reservation payments collected on behalf of the Group represent room charges net off travel agency reservation service fees of manachised hotels and room charges of leased hotels.
|(2)
|Hotel reservation service represents travel agency reservation service fees of leased hotels.
|(3)
|Corporate travel management service represents the fees charged for accommodation and transportation of the Group's business travels reserved through the management platform, which include the related service fees.
(b)
Balances with related parties
As of
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
Amounts due from related parties
Trip.com Group
115,900
135,085
Amounts due to related parties
Trip.com Group
1,104
1,979
16.
Commitments and contingencies
|(a)
|Capital commitments
As of March 31, 2024, the Group's commitments related to leasehold improvements and installation of equipment for hotel operations was RMB7,560, which is expected to be incurred within a year.
(b)
Litigation and contingencies
The Group and its operations from time to time are, and in the future may be, parties to or targets of lawsuits, claims, investigations, and proceedings, including but not limited to non-compliance respect to licenses and permits, franchise and management agreements and lease contracts, which are handled and defended in the ordinary course of business. The Group believes that the ultimate liability, if any, in excess of amounts already provided for these matters in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, is not likely to have a material adverse effect on the Group's results of operations, financial condition or cash flows.
17.
Changes in shareholders' equity
Total
Accumulated
equity
Additional
other
attributable
Non-
paid-in
Accumulated
comprehensive
to shareholders
controlling
Total
Class A Ordinary shares
Class B Ordinary shares
capital
Deficit
loss
of the Company
interests
shareholders' equity
Number of
Number of
Shares
RMB
Shares
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Balance at December 31, 2022
319,677,037
229
73,680,917
56
1,286,189
(78,304)
(10,865)
1,197,305
(9,899)
1,187,406
Cumulative effect of the adoption of ASU 2016-13
-
-
-
-
-
(1,028)
-
(1,028)
-
(1,028)
Balance at January 1, 2023
319,677,037
229
73,680,917
56
1,286,189
(79,332)
(10,865)
1,196,277
(9,899)
1,186,378
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
17,875
-
17,875
197
18,072
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,080)
(2,080)
-
(2,080)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
17,875
(2,080)
15,795
197
15,992
Share based compensation
-
-
-
-
141,580
-
-
141,580
-
141,580
Balance at March 31, 2023
319,677,037
229
73,680,917
56
1,427,769
(61,457)
(12,495)
1,353,652
(9,702)
1,343,950
Total
Accumulated
equity
other
attributable
Non-
Additional
Retained
comprehensive
to shareholders
controlling
Total
Class A Ordinary shares
Class B Ordinary shares
paid-in capital
earnings
income
of the Company
interests
shareholders' equity
Number of
Number of
Shares
RMB
Shares
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Balance at January 1, 2024
339,104,792
244
73,680,917
56
1,555,773
507,226
4,769
2,068,068
(7,979)
2,060,089
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
257,158
-
257,158
550
257,708
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,509
7,509
-
7,509
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
257,158
7,509
264,667
550
265,217
Share based compensation
-
-
-
-
3,142
-
-
3,142
-
3,142
Balance at March 31, 2024
339,104,792
244
73,680,917
56
1,558,915
764,384
12,278
2,335,877
(7,429)
2,328,448
