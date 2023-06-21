SHANGHAI, China, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced that Ms. Rui Zhao tendered her resignation from her role as Co-Chief Financial Officer due to personal reasons, effective June 30, 2023. Mr. Shoudong Wang, who previously served as the other Co-Chief Financial Officer alongside Ms. Zhao, will continue to oversee the financial reporting and related strategic, management and operational matters of the Company.



“Since joining Atour in 2016, Ms. Zhao has been a valuable member of the senior management team. During her seven-year tenure, she strengthened our Finance Department and made substantial contributions to the Company’s development. She also played a vital role in our successful IPO in 2022,” said Mr. Haijun Wang, Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Atour. “On behalf of the Company, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Ms. Zhao for her dedication and services, and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop a scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.

