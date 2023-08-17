SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of US$0.05 per ordinary share, or US$0.15 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”), with each ADS representing three Class A ordinary shares. The dividend will be payable on or around September 28, 2023, to holders of the Company's ordinary shares (excluding certain Class A ordinary shares previously held by The Bank of New York Mellon, as the depositary bank, for bulk issuance of ADSs reserved under the Company’s share incentive plan) or ADSs at the close of trading on September 6, 2023 (U.S. Eastern Time). Dividends to be paid to the Company’s ADS holders through the ADS depositary will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement by and among the Company, the ADS depositary, and the holders and beneficial owners of ADS issued thereunder, including the fees and expenses payable thereunder.



The total amount of cash to be distributed for the dividend is expected to be approximately US$21 million.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately RMB2.5 billion (US$349 million) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop a scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yaduo.com .

