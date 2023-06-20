Advanced search
ATRECA, INC.

Atreca : Corporate Presentation

06/20/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
Atreca, Inc. Corporate Overview

June 2023

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical

facts contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such

as "potential," "believe," "target," will," "demonstrate," "expect," ''anticipate,'' ''continue,'' "may," "plan," "predict," "present," "aim," "goal" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the following: our ability to identify and develop potentially valuable therapeutic antibodies and product candidates through our discovery platform and collaborations with third-parties, including potential treatments for large patient populations across multiple tumor types; the implementation of our business model and our strategy and future plans for our business, technologies, and current or potential future product candidates; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, and clinical trials, including additional data from ATRC- 101; a decision regarding our Phase 2 trial of ATRC-101 in late 2023; plans to nominate multiple oncology clinical candidates in 2023, and planned IND filings for additional oncology programs in late 2024 and early 2025; statements regarding the potential of and continued enrollment in ATRC-101; plans for indication selection and Phase 2 development decisions for ATRC-101 by late 2023; our plans to nominate a candidate for APN-497444 and APN-346958 in 2023; our plans to target IND for APN- 497444 in late 2024; our plans to target IND for APN-346958 in early 2025; our plans for collaborating with Xencor, including our plans for up to two joint programs with Xencor; our ongoing evaluation, optimization, and expansion of our pipeline of oncology programs and infectious disease programs, and the productivity of such programs, including ATRC-101,APN-497444,APN-346958,APN-122597,ATRC-501/MAM01 and our other programs advancing in various formats; statements regarding Gates MRI's preparation for an IND filing for ATRC-501/MAM01 in 2023 and a Phase 2 study beginning in 2024; our ability to commence commercialization of ATRC-501 and any other product candidate; the potential market for malaria prophylactic therapeutics and any other of our therapeutic antibodies and product candidates; our ability to deliver more leads against novel targets more efficiently; greater productivity due to continuing investments; our ability to enable partnership and an internal pipeline due to the scalable nature of our platform; our ability to fund current operations, including our ability to fund our operations through 2023, and develop and commercialize our current or potential future product candidates; our ability to obtain intellectual property rights for our current and potential future product candidates; and our expectations regarding the achievement and timing of our anticipated milestones, including our research, development, clinical, regulatory and other corporate milestones. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in greater detail in

our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and may cause our actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely

from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary. The plans, expectations, results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments. We qualify all our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

This presentation discusses our current and potential future product candidates that are under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these current or potential future product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied.

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

2

Investment Highlights

Proprietary Platform

  • Accesses novel targets via interrogation of active human immune responses
  • Delivers ADCs that bind targets unlikely to be discoverable by traditional approaches
  • Unlocks the tumor glycan class of targets for exploitation by ADCs
  • Generates antibodies binding other novel oncology targets for sustained partnering efforts

Robust Pipeline

APN-497444

-

Targets a novel and tumor-specific glycan present in >90% of CRC tumors

ATRC-101

-

Durable anti-tumor activity demonstrated in Phase 1b

APN-346958

-

CD3-binding T cell engager against a novel target (partnered with Xencor)

ATRC-501

-

Anti-malaria Ab for prophylaxis (licensed to Gates MRI in select geographies)

Upcoming Milestones

  • Go / no-go decision for Phase 2 development of ATRC-101 in late 2023
  • Multiple oncology clinical candidates expected to be nominated in 2023
  • IND filings for additional oncology programs targeted in late 2024 and early 2025

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

3

Atreca's Platform Built and Optimized over a Decade

From patient immune responses to clinical candidates

IRC®

Weaponization

Lead

Optimization

Flow cytometry

Function

Safety / Efficacy

SAMPLES

HITS

LEADS

CANDIDATES

Histology

Target / Epitope

Biomarkers

Scalable platform delivers ADC candidates with potent anti-tumor activity binding novel targets with low normal tissue expression

IRC, Immune Repertoire Capture

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

4

Atreca Inverts the Discovery Paradigm to Generate Hits

The HUMAN IMMUNE SYSTEM tells us what is important

Immune Repertoire

Selection in silico

Screening in vitro

Capture®

Patient with anti-tumor

The active B cell response at the

Synthesized novel antibodies

Hit Antibodies

immune response

single-celllevel

The Atreca Platform uses a novel approach to discover antibody-based cancer therapeutics:

We generate sequences of antibodies expressed by single B cells in the active anti-tumor response of a patient

We analyze these sequences in silico to select potentially valuable antibodies for wet lab analysis

We screen these antibodies in vitro to identify "Hit Antibodies" that bind to both:

  • "Non-autologous"targets present in tumor tissue across multiple patients; and
  • Cell surface targets present in a cancer cell line

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

5

Disclaimer

Atreca Inc. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 17:57:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
