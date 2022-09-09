Advanced search
    BCEL   US04965G1094

ATRECA, INC.

(BCEL)
09-09-2022
1.900 USD   +3.83%
04:06pAtreca to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
04:06pAtreca to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
08/09Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Atreca Price Target to $12 From $14, Maintains Buy Rating
Atreca to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/09/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
September 12-14, 2022
Presentation: 2:30 pm EDT, September 13, 2022

Baird Global Healthcare Conference
September 13-14, 2022
Presentation: 2:00 pm EDT, September 14, 2022

A live webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://ir.atreca.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the live broadcast.

About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca's platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody targeting a novel ribonucleoprotein complex, as well as ATRC-301, an antibody drug conjugate targeting a novel epitope on EphA2. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients, and ATRC-301 is in IND-enabling studies. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements regarding matters that are not historical facts that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101, ATRC-301, and our preclinical and clinical plans and the timing thereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Atreca, Inc.
Herb Cross
Chief Financial Officer
info@atreca.com

Investors:
Alex Gray, 650-779-9251
agray@atreca.com

Media:
Julia Fuller, 858-692-2001
Julia@fordhutmanmedia.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 70,6 M 70,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 79,9%
Managers and Directors
John A. Orwin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Herbert C. Cross Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Atwood Chairman
Daniel Emerling Senior Vice President-Research
Jonathan Benjamin Vice President-Clinical Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATRECA, INC.-39.60%71
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.34%81 594
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.25%75 782
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.60%74 114
BIONTECH SE-42.90%35 772
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.46%34 524