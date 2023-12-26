Official ATRECA, INC. press release

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Atreca, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BCEL) definitive asset purchase agreement with Immunome, Inc. to sell a collection of antibody-related assets and materials is fair to Atreca shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Immunome would pay Atreca up to $12.5 million, consisting of a $5.5 million upfront payment and up to $7.0 million in clinical development milestones.

On behalf of Atreca shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Atreca shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231226161813/en/