ATRenew implements annual responsible disclosure for fourth consecutive year by releasing its 2023 ESG report For the fourth consecutive year, ATRenew has released its environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, responding to the concerns of key stakeholders such as users, employees, investors, regulators, and communities on sustainable development issues. The report disclosed that ATRenew's greenhouse gas emission intensity (scope 1 + scope 2) in 2023 was [...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Disclaimer
ATRenew Inc. published this content on
11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
11 July 2024 04:06:05 UTC.