ATRenew Inc, formerly AiHuiShou International Co Ltd, is a pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China. The Company focuses on the recycling business of electronic digital products such as mobile phones and notebooks. The Company's main business includes selling products and providing services. Selling products is to purchase second-hand mobile phones and other consumer electronic products from consumers, small businesses, consumer electronics brands, e-commerce platforms and retailers through online and offline channels, and then conduct inspection, grading and pricing techniques to process second-hand consumer electronics Products and sell. Providing services is to provide online marketplaces to merchants and customers, and to charge commissions for transactions.

Sector Department Stores