Atria Oyj : 2021 Annual report.pdf
Front page
Atria in brief
Atria Group key indicators
CEO's review
Strategy 2021-2025
Operating environment
Business area reviews
Atria Finland
Atria Sweden
Atria Denmark &
Estonia
Research and Development
Financial
Statements
and Corporate
Governance
Report by the Board of Directors
Auditor's Report
Corporate
Governance
Statement
Financial Communications
Contact Information
Corporate Governance Statement.................................................
|Sales 2021
|
1 532 M
1 692 M
1 692 M
|Net income 2021
|
-8,64 M
-9,54 M
-9,54 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
151 M
167 M
167 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-33,6x
|Yield 2021
|4,87%
|Capitalization
|
289 M
319 M
319 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,29x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,33x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 711
|Free-Float
|35,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ATRIA OYJ
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|0
|Last Close Price
|10,26
|Average target price
|Spread / Average Target
