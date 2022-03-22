Log in
    ATRAV   FI0009006548

ATRIA OYJ

(ATRAV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 09:23:33 am EDT
10.36 EUR   +0.97%
09:12aATRIA OYJ : 2021 Annual report.pdf
PU
07:01aAtria Plc's Annual Report 2021 has been published
AQ
06:31aNotification of disposal of own shares based on the incentive programme of Atria Plc
AQ
Atria Oyj : 2021 Annual report.pdf

03/22/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Front page

Atria in brief

Atria Group key indicators

CEO's review

Strategy 2021-2025

Operating environment

Business area reviews

Atria Finland

Atria Sweden

Atria Denmark &

Estonia

Research and Development

Financial

Statements

and Corporate

Governance

Report by the Board of Directors

Auditor's Report

Corporate

Governance

Statement

Financial Communications

Contact Information

2021Annual Report

I

Corporate Governance Statement.................................................

Atria Oyj published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATRIA OYJ
09:12aATRIA OYJ : 2021 Annual report.pdf
PU
07:01aAtria Plc's Annual Report 2021 has been published
AQ
06:31aNotification of disposal of own shares based on the incentive programme of Atria Plc
AQ
03/21Notice to the Annual General Meeting
AQ
03/07Atria Leaves Fast Food Business In Russia
MT
03/07Atria is exiting the fast food business in Russia
AQ
03/07Atria Exits the Fast Food Business in Russia
CI
02/15Atria Plc, Financial Statement Release, 1 January - 31 December 2021
AQ
02/15Atria Oyj Proposes Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2021
CI
02/15Atria Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 1 532 M 1 692 M 1 692 M
Net income 2021 -8,64 M -9,54 M -9,54 M
Net Debt 2021 151 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2021 -33,6x
Yield 2021 4,87%
Capitalization 289 M 319 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 711
Free-Float 35,9%
Managers and Directors
Juha Tapio Gröhn Chief Executive Officer
Tomas Axel Herbert Back Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Seppo Felix Paavola Chairman
Jyrki Halonen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jukka Matias Moisio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATRIA OYJ-10.94%319
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.52%356 960
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.45%85 202
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY28.95%48 998
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.79%46 037
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-20.02%42 933