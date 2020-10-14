Atria Oyj : Heikki Tynjälä appointed Atria Finland's Export Director

Heikki Tynjälä(eMBA) has been appointed Atria Finland's Export Director as of 1 January 2021. At the moment he works as CEO of Minimani Oy. Previously he has worked as Kesko's regional director. In his future role, Heikki Tynjälä will report to Markku Hirvijärvi, Atria Finland's Senior Vice President of Meat Business unit.





