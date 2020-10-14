Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Atria Oyj    ATRAV   FI0009006548

ATRIA OYJ

(ATRAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atria Oyj : Heikki Tynjälä appointed Atria Finland's Export Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Heikki Tynjälä(eMBA) has been appointed Atria Finland's Export Director as of 1 January 2021. At the moment he works as CEO of Minimani Oy. Previously he has worked as Kesko's regional director. In his future role, Heikki Tynjälä will report to Markku Hirvijärvi, Atria Finland's Senior Vice President of Meat Business unit.

Disclaimer

Atria Oyj published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 21:49:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATRIA OYJ
05:50pATRIA OYJ : Heikki Tynjälä appointed Atria Finland's Export Director
PU
05:50pATRIA OYJ : acquires the entire share capital of Domretor
PU
05:25pATRIA OYJ : Composition of Atria Plc's Nomination Board
PU
10/05ATRIA OYJ : Composition of Atria Plc's Nomination Board
AQ
08/24ATRIA OYJ : financial reporting in 2021
AQ
07/17HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT OF ATRIA :  Atria's EBIT and net sales remained stab..
AQ
04/30ATRIA OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29ATRIA PLC : announces appointments to the Board of Directors and to the Supervis..
AQ
04/29ATRIA OYJ : Decisions of Atria Plc's Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/29INTERIM REPORT OF ATRIA PLC, 1 JANUA : Atria's net sales and EBIT increased in a..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 480 M 1 739 M 1 739 M
Net income 2020 24,4 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2020 227 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 4,73%
Capitalization 265 M 311 M 311 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 515
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart ATRIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Atria Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 9,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juha Tapio Gröhn Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Felix Paavola Chairman
Jyrki Halonen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tomas Axel Herbert Back Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Harri Juhani Sivula Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRIA OYJ-6.27%308
NESTLÉ S.A.4.60%333 475
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.94%83 772
DANONE-25.58%42 489
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.87%38 695
GENERAL MILLS, INC.16.41%38 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group