Atria Oyj : financial reporting in 2022

Atria's financial reporting in 2022

The 2021 Financial Statement Release of Atria Plc will be published on February 16, 2022 at 8:00 am. The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 5, 2022. By virtue of the Limited Liability Companies Act, a shareholder has the right to put matters that fall within the competence of the General Meeting on the agenda of the General Meeting, provided the shareholder makes a written request to the Board of Directors in time for the matter to be included in the notice of meeting. The request has been received in time, if the board is notified of the request March 4, 2022. The written request together with an explanation or a proposed resolution shall be sent to Atria Plc, Legal Affairs, Läkkisepäntie 23, FI-00620 Helsinki.

The Annual Report for 2021 will be published during week 12/2022.

Atria Plc will publish two Interim Reports and one half year financial report in 2022:

Interim Report January-March, 3 May 2022, approximately at 8:00 am

Half Year Financial Report January-June, 19 July 2022, approximately at 8:00 am

Interim Report January-September, 26 October 2022, approximately at 8:00 am.

All financial reports are available on the company's website at www.atria.com soon after the publication.

