Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Atria Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRAV   FI0009006548

ATRIA OYJ

(ATRAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atria Oyj : to include the carbon footprint of its poultry products in the packaging

06/08/2021 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newsroom

Atria to include the carbon footprint of its poultry products in the packaging 8.6.2021 12:00

Atria has expanded the calculation of the carbon footprint of its poultry products, and a label with the product's carbon footprint will now be added to all poultry packaging. The label shows the climate impact of the product's entire production chain in carbon dioxide equivalents. The carbon footprint has been calculated and noted per product item (kg Co2e2e / product).

Poultry products with the carbon footprint label will be in shops around Finland in June. To avoid wasting packaging material, the carbon footprint labels will be added to products in a phased manner as the packaging material batches change. The label will first be added to unseasoned products, and seasoned products will be labelled by the end of the year.

'Finnish consumers are increasingly aware of the climate impact of food, and announcing the carbon footprint is one way to serve our consumers better. We started adding the carbon footprint to Alatalo farm's poultry products last year, and as the calculation work proceeds, we will gradually add the label to more and more products,' says Merja Leino, EVP, Sustainability, Atria.

'Atria has set a goal of being a pioneer of sustainability in its industry. We are constantly working on promoting environmental issues. By calculating the carbon footprint of our farms, we will have a better understanding of where the emissions of our operations come from, and how we can reduce them. This is one step on our journey to a truly carbon-neutral food chain by 2035,' Merja Leino continues.

The calculation covers more than half of Atria's production volume for primary poultry production. It thus represents the average carbon footprint on Atria family farms. In addition to the poultry, the carbon footprint on the package also acknowledges the product's packaging material, potential other raw materials and the processing emissions allocated to the product. The carbon footprint of Atria's poultry is 2.56 ± 0.18 CO2e per slaughtered kilogram (1.87 CO2e per live weight kilogram).

The carbon footprint was calculated in cooperation with Envitecpolis Oy and 40 Atria poultry farms. Envitecpolis uses the international Cool Farm Tool when calculating the carbon footprint of primary production. The Cool Farm Tool is a special tool for calculating carbon emissions from primary production, and it enables the calculation of carbon footprints based on farm-specific information and operations. Production-related carbon emissions such as energy, packaging materials and washing agents are allocated on the level of the product. The calculations are based on the PEF (Product Environmental Footprint) and IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) calculation methods, and the newest scientific information in the field.

Further information about carbon footprint calculations is available on our website: atria.fi/en/group/corporate-responsibility/planet/carbon-footprint2/

For further information, please contact: Merja Leino, EVP, Sustainability, Atria, tel. +358 (0)40 580 1210

Share

Disclaimer

Atria Oyj published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATRIA OYJ
05:35aATRIA OYJ  : to include the carbon footprint of its poultry products in the pack..
PU
06/07ISETAN SINGAPORE  : Expects to Meet Near-Term Obligations Despite Spread of COVI..
MT
06/04ATRIA OYJ  : invests in efficiency and growth in Denmark
PU
05/17ATRIA OYJ  : invests EUR 30 million in restructuring of the Swedish production
AQ
05/05ATRIA OYJ  : Ilari Hyyrynen appointed as Managing Director of Sibylla Russia
AQ
04/30ATRIA OYJ  : The divestment of Atria's Russian subsidiary OOO Pit-Product has be..
AQ
04/30ATRIA OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29ATRIA OYJ  : Decisions of Atria Plc's Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/29ATRIA OYJ  : Interim report of Atria Plc, 1 January–31 March 2021
PU
04/29ATRIA OYJ  : Interim report of Atria Plc, 1 January-31 March 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 498 M 1 824 M 1 824 M
Net income 2021 -4,10 M -4,99 M -4,99 M
Net Debt 2021 197 M 240 M 240 M
P/E ratio 2021 -79,2x
Yield 2021 4,36%
Capitalization 323 M 395 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 461
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart ATRIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Atria Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 11,48 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juha Tapio Gröhn Chief Executive Officer
Tomas Axel Herbert Back Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Seppo Felix Paavola Chairman
Jyrki Halonen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jukka Matias Moisio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRIA OYJ16.55%395
NESTLÉ S.A.8.21%354 204
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.89%89 438
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-7.91%84 536
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY26.60%53 672
DANONE9.51%46 729