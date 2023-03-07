Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Atria Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRAV   FI0009006548

ATRIA OYJ

(ATRAV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05:02:09 2023-03-07 am EST
11.72 EUR   +0.69%
04:43aAtria's Corporate Responsibility Report 2022 : Responsibility for food safety intensified the...
PU
04:01aAtria Plc's Annual Report 2022 published
AQ
02/22Atria Plc, Financial Statement Release, 1 January - 31 December 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atria's Corporate Responsibility Report 2022: Responsibility for food safety intensified the...

03/07/2023 | 04:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newsroom

Atria's Corporate Responsibility Report 2022: Responsibility for food safety intensified the responsibility work also in the exceptional year 7.3.2023 11:30

Responsibility is an integral part of Atria's strategy, business operations and daily work. We develop our own operations and the entire food chain with respect for the planet, people and product. Atria's corporate responsibility is based on three priorities: Planet, Product and People. Atria promotes sustainability in its own operations and in its value chain at all levels of responsibility. The goal of the Group's sustainability programme is a carbon-neutral food chain by 2035.

Atria has been facing major and unexpected changes in our operating environment: the Covid19, the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. Ensuring the food safety supply chain is one of the key development priorities. Atria's security of supply remained good and Atria has been able to respond to changing consumer demand and customer needs.

- Atria plays an important role in security of supply and food security also on a global scale. This exceptional year has shown us that we need to work towards sustainability at every level of our business, both in the big picture and in our everyday operations, says Merja Leino, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at Atria Plc.

Atria's Corporate Responsibility Report describes the measures of the company's responsibility programme and how work towards the targets has progressed. The report provides extensive information on the environmental and social responsibility impacts of Atria Group's operations in our chain.

The report can be found on Atria's websitewww.atria.fi/en/group/corporate-responsibility/corporate-responsibility-reporting/.

Highlights of Atria's sustainability in 2022

  • Atria Group's targets were adopted for the Science Based Targets climate initiative.

  • Atria Group joined the UN Global Compact Corporate Responsibility Initiative.

  • Atria Finland completed the expansion of a solar power plant: the panel capacity of the existing plant, which was commissioned in 2018, will be almost doubled.

  • Atria Finland is involved in a 45 MW wind power project, where a wind farm is planned near the Nurmo factory.

  • Atria is developing energy efficiency at the new poultry factory in Nurmo and the new production plant in Örebro, among others.

  • Atria Finland is investing in antibiotic-free pork production in addition to poultry. The aim is to have all pig farms involved in antibiotic-free production within 3 years.

  • Atria Finland participates in the Food Industry Federation's material efficiency commitment.

  • Atria Estonia reduced the use of plastic in its product packaging.

  • Atria increases the use of solar energy at its Valga plant in Estonia.

  • The Atria Group's accident frequency rate has fallen for five years, and there have also been fewer serious accidents. Between 2018 and 2022, the accident rate fell by almost 50%.

For further information, please contact Merja Leino, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility, Atria Plc, tel. +358 40 580 1210, merja.leino@atria.com.

Share

Attachments

Disclaimer

Atria Oyj published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 09:42:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ATRIA OYJ
04:43aAtria's Corporate Responsibility Rep : Responsibility for food safety intensified the...
PU
04:01aAtria Plc's Annual Report 2022 published
AQ
02/22Atria Plc, Financial Statement Release, 1 January - 31 December 2022
AQ
02/22Atria Oyj Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022
CI
02/22Atria Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/22Atria Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/21Lars Ohlin, Atria's EVP of Human Resources, retires
AQ
02/21Atria Oyj Announces Retirement of Lars Ohlin as EVP of Human Resources and Member of th..
CI
01/12Proposals of Atria Plc's nomination board for the annual general meeting
AQ
01/09Atria Wins Science Based Targets Initiative's Nod For Climate Targets
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 699 M 1 814 M 1 814 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -34,7x
Yield 2022 5,41%
Capitalization 328 M 351 M 351 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 698
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart ATRIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Atria Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 11,64
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Tapio Gröhn Chief Executive Officer
Tomas Axel Herbert Back Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Seppo Felix Paavola Chairman
Jyrki Halonen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nella Ginman-Tjeder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATRIA OYJ25.57%351
NESTLÉ S.A.0.39%305 769
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.46%89 583
THE HERSHEY COMPANY2.95%48 642
KRAFT HEINZ-4.10%47 824
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-5.07%46 933