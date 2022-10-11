Advanced search
    ATRC   US04963C2098

ATRICURE, INC.

(ATRC)
2022-10-10
35.98 USD   -6.18%
AtriCure to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
09/28Transcript : AtriCure, Inc. - Special Call
CI
09/19Insider Sell: Atricure
MT
AtriCure to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/11/2022 | 08:06am EDT
AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

AtriCure will host an audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors page of AtriCure’s corporate website at https://ir.atricure.com/events-and-presentations/events. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the webcast start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probe is cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 329 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 670 M 1 670 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
EV / Sales 2023 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 875
Free-Float 97,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Carrel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela L. Wirick Chief Financial Officer
B. Kristine Johnson Chairman
Vinayak Doraiswamy Chief Scientific Officer
Salvatore Privitera Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATRICURE, INC.-48.25%1 670
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-28.14%177 101
MEDTRONIC PLC-20.89%108 778
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-10.56%62 689
DEXCOM, INC.-25.34%39 345
HOYA CORPORATION-13.03%36 496